Understanding the Fundamentals of an Education Loan

While higher education can bring in improved prospects, it usually comes at a steep price. When there is not enough personal savings or a scholarship, students move to an education loan to support themselves while studying. The loan is designed to finance tuition, expenses, books, and every other educational requirement so that quality education becomes possible.

Let's see what an education loan is, how it's done, and what you should know before applying.

What Is an Education Loan?

An education loan is a financial tool given by banks and financial institutions to assist students in financing their education. It can be utilised for education within India or overseas. The loan amount usually caters to:

● Tuition and exam fees

● Hostel or accommodation fees

● Books and study material cost

● Travel costs (overseas education)

Typically, the student is the primary borrower, and the parent or guardian is a co-borrower.

How Does an Education Loan Work?

Banks advance you the amount needed, which is deposited directly into the educational institution's account or your account for related costs. Once you finish the course, you receive a repayment holiday, commonly referred to as a moratorium period, giving you time to secure employment before you begin repayment.

The repayment period typically extends from 5 to 15 years based on the lender's policy.

Education Loan Interest Rates

One of the foremost things to verify is the education loan interest rates. They may be fixed or floating:

- Fixed rates: Remain constant over the period of the loan, so it is simpler to budget EMIs.

- Floating rates: Vary in accordance with the market, which may lead your EMIs to rise or fall over a period of time.

Government banks tend to have lower rates than private lenders. Some even give rebates to female students or students studying certain courses.