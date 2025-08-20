State Award for Dr. V.K. Jain, Who Wants CPR in School Curriculum

Jaipur: In a move that underscores the growing importance of public health preparedness, the Rajasthan government has honored Dr. V.K. Jain with the State Award for his sustained campaign to introduce mandatory CPR training in the state’s school curriculum.

Chief Minister Shri Bhajan Lal presented the award, citing Dr. Jain’s dual legacy — saving lives through CPR advocacy and protecting the environment through large-scale solar energy adoption, rainwater harvesting, and afforestation projects.