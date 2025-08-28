Insurers Say No to War Claims: What Travellers Need to Know

The recent events of international conflict have raised concerns among travellers. People specifically visiting the UAE, due to the Iran and Israel war, prefer to get international travel insurance before their travel. Whether you're travelling for work or just a vacation, and irrespective of the destination you're travelling to, getting insurance is the best safety net you can get.

With more people buying international travel insurance before their visit, the increased demand is being noted by insurers. Recent studies have shown that this summer, there has been a rise of 40% in travellers purchasing travel insurance due to global disruptions. However, some insurers have started to reject war claims.

Why are war claims being rejected?

A significant reason why war claims are being rejected is that they are not covered under the exclusions. Even if the war is not announced, in case you're stranded due to that, your individual travel insurance will not cover it. A foreign war or civil war is often one of the main exclusions by insurance.

If you're visiting a region of political unrest or not, the war claims on your international travel insurance will eventually be rejected. It is essential to go through the terms and conditions before you purchase the insurance. Almost all insurers reject war claims, be it undeclared war, rebellion or military action.

Therefore, no standard international travel insurance will cover your claim for international travel insurance. You must check with your insurer what they have to offer. For example, you can check if there is additional coverage that you can get for visiting these war-prone zones.

No shift in international travel insurance

When you're travelling solo to war-prone areas, you'd think that your international travel insurance would provide coverage. However, it may not. With the evolving health insurance policies, the global travel insurance policy still happens to be conservative.

The insurer holds the right to reject any war-related claims, such as cancellations and medical emergencies. However, if your insurer is providing war risk extension coverage, you have to pay a higher premium for it. This extension often covers various aspects like hospitalisation, evacuation, repatriation and more.

If you're visiting a high-risk area, you must not buy the policy under the assumption that the insurance will cover it. Instead, check the clauses and even consult your insurer about the process. Always be very specific with your questions on whether you'll receive coverage in case of cross-border conflict, hospitalisation due to war, and so much more.

There's no doubt that the travel insurance industry is evolving. It is advisable to get reliable individual travel insurance that offers you enough coverage during your travel. Apart from that, there are chances that new products may be involved with extra coverage against higher premiums to protect you against these catastrophic events.

What about war-coverage add-ons?

Experts suggest that some insurance policies will provide war coverage add-ons. However, these add-ons are very rare and may not often provide the solution you're looking for. Some insurers offer limited coverage even with these add-ons due to political unrest. However, these add-ons will only cover emergency evacuation.

The scope for these war-related add-ons coverage is slightly unclear. Moreover, if it's a government-sanctioned war, the government will only be able to help with repatriation operations and not your individual travel insurance.

If repatriation occurs in war-related zones, the national government will coordinate with the embassies, and special rescue operations will be carried out accordingly. The recent events of the Ukraine crisis and Afghanistan situation have highlighted how the insurers didn't step in, but it was the insurance company that took the necessary actions.