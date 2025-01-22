US market investments: Should you invest directly through stocks or mutual funds?

The US stock market, with a $55 trillion market cap (2024), is home to giants like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Tesla. Its high liquidity and diverse investment options make it a prime choice for global investors. Major exchanges like the NYSE and NASDAQ offer access to some of the world’s most influential companies.

You can invest in US stocks from India through two main routes: mutual funds or direct stock investments. Both provide exposure to this dynamic economy but differ in benefits and considerations. Ready to explore? Let’s dive into these options and find what suits your investment goals!

Mutual funds: Let the experts work for you

Mutual funds pool money from multiple investors to buy a diverse portfolio of stocks, bonds, and other securities. In the case of US-focused mutual funds, also known as international or global funds, fund managers strategically invest in US-based companies.

Advantages of mutual funds

Expert management

Not every investor has the time or expertise to track the stock market. Mutual funds are managed by experienced professionals with access to in-depth research, advanced analytical tools, and global resources. These experts carefully analyse market trends, industries, and individual companies to select investments and rebalance the portfolio as needed to meet the fund's objectives.

Diversification

Mutual funds offer inbuilt diversification. This means even if you invest small amounts, you get exposure to multiple US companies and minimise the risks associated with individual company performance. With such diversification, your portfolio becomes more balanced and resilient.

High liquidity

You can quickly redeem (liquidate) units of open-ended mutual fund schemes to meet your financial needs on any business day when the stock markets or banks are operational. This provides convenient access to your money. Once you redeem, the amount is usually credited to your bank account within one to three or four days.

Start with as low as ₹500

You can invest in US stocks from India with as little as ₹500. Mutual funds offer this low entry point through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs). Simply select a US-focused mutual fund on a trusted investment app, set up an SIP, and automate your payments on a date that suits you. This method supports hassle-free, disciplined investment in renowned companies like Apple, Netflix, Spotify, and Amazon.

Direct stocks: A more active approach

Stocks represent ownership in a company. When you purchase a stock, you become a part-owner of the company as a shareholder.