Why Purchasing Travel Insurance is a Smart Choice for Thailand Travellers?

6 Reasons to Buy Travel Insurance for Thailand

Here are some of the key reasons to buy international travel insurance for Thailand:

1. Medical Emergencies and Hospitalisation

While adventure activities include scuba diving, zip-lining, and and snorkelling, their dangers are not to be overlooked. Travel insurance also covers some costs in the event of any accidents or sudden ill health that result in hospital costs. Private Thai hospitals are said to be out of reach for many people due to high and exorbitant charges if treated without insurance. Many policies also cover emergency evacuation, which is essential in case of serious injuries in remote areas.

2. Holiday Cancellations or Interference

Unforeseen events like natural disasters or personal emergencies can lead to trip cancellations or interruptions. Travel insurance reimburses non-refundable expenses like flight tickets, saving you from financial losses. It also covers additional costs if you must cut your trip short and return home.

3. Emergency Evacuation

In rare cases, you may need to be evacuated from Thailand due to medical reasons or unsafe conditions. When purchasing travel insurance, emergency evacuation coverage guarantees that you may be taken to the closest appropriate medical institution or, in an emergency, return home. In rural or isolated parts of Thailand, where medical facilities do not meet international standards, this kind of coverage might be extremely important.

4. Compensation for Delayed Flights and Missed Connections

Delays or cancellations might interrupt your plan, especially in Thailand, where numerous flight connections may be necessary. Travel insurance offers reimbursement for additional expenditures paid due to delayed or cancelled flights, such as lodging, food, and transport. Whether caused by weather or technical issues, insurance helps ease the financial strain of an unforeseen disruption in your travel plans.

5. Adventure Activity Coverage

For thrill-seeking adventurers, there are always scuba diving, rock climbing, and jungle trekking activities to be undertaken. Of course, these activities involved risks as well. An adventurous sports travel insurance ensures adventure sports coverage in case of injuries. Always check your policy to ensure it covers the activities you plan to undertake.

6. COVID-19 Coverage

The pandemic has brought a new degree of uncertainty to international travel. Most international travel insurance policies now cover COVID-19, which pays for the cost of quarantine, treatment, or even trip cancellation due to a positive test. This is particularly important for Indian travellers because some countries might still have entry requirements concerning COVID-19.