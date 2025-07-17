How to Claim NCB Under Your Car Insurance?

Many car owners are unaware of the No Claim Bonus (NCB) and how it can benefit them under their car insurance policy. NCB is essentially a reward for being a responsible driver, offering a discount on your car insurance premium for not making any claims during your policy term. However, despite this potential saving, many drivers struggle with understanding how to claim their NCB or even if they’re eligible. This confusion often leads to missed opportunities to reduce their insurance costs. Herein, we will talk about the entire process of claiming your NCB under your car insurance, address common questions, and clarify any doubts you may have. With the right information, you’ll be able to make the most of this valuable benefit and enjoy savings on your next premium.

What is No Claim Bonus (NCB) in Car Insurance?

The No Claim Bonus is a discount on the own damage (OD) premium portion of your car insurance. It’s granted when you do not file any claims during the policy year. The bonus starts at 20% after the first claim-free year and increases progressively, capping at 50% after five claim-free years.