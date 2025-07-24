Say No to IVF – Until it’s Truly Needed, says Dr Surakshith Battina

When IVF Isn’t the Right Fit

Take PCOS, for example. Many women with PCOS are referred to IVF after just a few failed IUIs. But PCOS mainly affects ovulation—not the ability to conceive. With proper ovulation tracking, timed intercourse, or procedures like laparoscopic ovarian drilling, up to 76% of women with resistant PCOS can conceive naturally.

Or consider endometriosis. Women are often told IVF is their only option. But modern laparoscopic surgery can restore pelvic anatomy and improve natural fertility. Studies show 43.8% of women with deep endometriosis, and 59% with rectal endometriosis, conceived naturally after surgery.

Blocked Fallopian tubes? It’s not always permanent. Around 15–20% of tubal blockages are functional and can be opened with simple procedures like HSG or laparoscopic tubal cannulation. Success rates for these treatments can go as high as 70–90%, especially when performed by experienced surgeons.

And let’s not forget low AMH—one of the most commonly used reasons to push women toward IVF. But low AMH doesn't mean you can’t get pregnant. It simply means you may have fewer eggs, not poor-quality eggs. With focused treatment, many such women can still conceive naturally.

The Real Cost of Rushing to IVF

IVF is not just a financial investment. Failed cycles can cause heartbreak, anxiety, and loss of hope. For women with untreated conditions like endometriosis or PCOS, the success rates are lower even during IVF. Inflammation, poor egg quality, and thin endometrial lining can all reduce your chances—even with IVF.

And yet, patients keep going through cycle after cycle, thinking it’s their only chance. It shouldn’t be this way.

The Business of Fertility

Here’s a hard truth: IVF brings in more money than diagnostic testing or surgical treatments. Many clinics prefer IVF not because it’s the best option—but because it’s more profitable. And with more IVF-trained doctors than fertility surgeons in India, many women are simply not being given other choices.

Terms like “unexplained infertility” often come from incomplete evaluations. These women are quickly moved to IVF, even though the cause of their infertility may be treatable.

What Should We Do Instead?

We need to go back to individualized fertility care. Every woman deserves a thorough check-up before jumping to IVF. That means proper ultrasound interpretation, checking hormone levels, evaluating egg quality, and seeing if the tubes are open and functional.

IVF should be used only when truly needed—like in cases of severe male factor infertility, both fallopian tubes being damaged beyond repair, very low ovarian reserve, or when genetic testing is necessary.

The Real Goal

Let’s not forget why IVF was created. It was meant to be a last resort miracle tool when everything else has failed. It was never meant to be the first option for every fertility issue.

This World IVF Day let’s promise to give women the right guidance. For the 90% of women who don’t need IVF, we owe it to them to try safer, simpler, and more affordable options first.

It’s time to change the narrative—from IVF-first to patient-first.

About Dr. Surakshith Battina

Dr. Surakshith Battina is heading Indigo Women’s Center in Chennai. He is a distinguished specialist in reproductive medicine, endoscopic surgery, and cosmetic gynecology, practicing at

His academic background includes an M.B.B.S degree from Sri Ramachandra University and an M.D in Obstetrics and Gynecology from Annamalai University. This foundation has set the stage for a career marked by pioneering achievements and exceptional patient care.

Notably, Dr. Battina is the first in Chennai to possess a ‘true 3D laparoscopy’ unit. This advanced technology signifies his commitment to integrating the latest medical advancements into his practice, enhancing both diagnostic precision and surgical outcomes. As a recognized authority in laparoscopy.

Distinguished as the only specialist in Tamil Nadu specifically trained to treat patients with vaginismus, Dr. Battina has made significant contributions to women’s health in the region. He has dedicated his career to not only improving the quality of healthcare available to women but also expanding access to specialized treatments.

Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative.