“Maintaining high standards of governance and operational resilience are key drivers for our growth” - Sandeep Bakhshi, ICICI Bank

Deposit and Credit growth:

Total deposits grew by 12.8% year-on-year to ₹16,08,517 crore as of June 30, 2025. Term deposits increased by 12.3% year-on-year, while CASA deposits grew by 13.6% year-on-year in Q1 FY26. Term deposits accounted for 58.8% of total deposits, with the remaining 41.2% comprising CASA deposits. Average current account deposits grew by 11.2% year-on-year, and average savings account deposits rose by 7.6%, reflecting the strength of the bank’s franchise and distribution depth. The average CASA ratio stood at 38.7% in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

The bank’s total loan portfolio increased by 11.5% year-on-year, driven by 29.7% growth in business banking, 6.9% growth in retail, and 7.5% growth in corporate loans. Including non-fund-based exposures, the retail segment accounted for 43.2% of the total portfolio. The mortgage portfolio grew by 10.3%, credit cards up 1.5%, and personal loans rising 1.4% year-on-year. “We continue to operate within our strategic framework while focusing on micromarkets and ecosystems. The principles of ‘Fair to Customer, Fair to Bank’, ‘One Bank, One Team’, and ‘Return of Capital’ will guide our operations.” Bakhshi emphasized, underlining the bank’s values-led operating model.

Asset Quality:

Asset quality has shown stability with net NPA ratio at 0.41%, down from 0.43% a year ago. Gross NPA additions stood at ₹6,245 crore, while upgrades and recoveries (excluding write-offs) were ₹3,211 crore. The provisioning coverage ratio was 75.3%, and total provisions (excluding tax) stood at ₹1,815 crore.

The bank continues to maintain a forward-looking stance with ₹13,100 crore in contingency provisions, and an average liquidity coverage ratio of 128%.

“Looking ahead, we see many opportunities to drive risk-calibrated profitable growth and grow market share across key segments. We remain focused on maintaining a strong balance sheet, prudent provisioning and healthy levels of capital while delivering sustainable and predictable returns to our shareholders.” Bakhshi added.