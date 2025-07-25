“Maintaining high standards of governance and operational resilience are key drivers for our growth” - Sandeep Bakhshi, ICICI Bank
Mumbai: ICICI Bank, a leading private sector bank, commenced FY26 with stable financial performance, demonstrating its ability to deliver sustainable and predictable returns amid a complex global and domestic macroeconomic backdrop.
The bank posted a 15.5% year-on-year growth with net profit to ₹12,768 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2026, supported by strong core earnings and robust asset quality. The profit before tax excluding treasury rose by 11.4% year-on-year to ₹15,690 crore, while core operating profit increased by 13.6% year-on-year to ₹17,505 crore, reflecting healthy operating leverage. Net interest income (NII) grew by 10.6% year-on-year to ₹21,635 crore, and net interest margin (NIM) stood at 4.34%.
While addressing the earnings call, Sandeep Bakhshi, Managing Director and CEO, ICICI Bank stated “Maintaining high standards of governance, deepening coverage and enhancing delivery capabilities with a focus on simplicity and operational resilience are key drivers for our risk-calibrated profitable growth.”
Deposit and Credit growth:
Total deposits grew by 12.8% year-on-year to ₹16,08,517 crore as of June 30, 2025. Term deposits increased by 12.3% year-on-year, while CASA deposits grew by 13.6% year-on-year in Q1 FY26. Term deposits accounted for 58.8% of total deposits, with the remaining 41.2% comprising CASA deposits. Average current account deposits grew by 11.2% year-on-year, and average savings account deposits rose by 7.6%, reflecting the strength of the bank’s franchise and distribution depth. The average CASA ratio stood at 38.7% in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.
The bank’s total loan portfolio increased by 11.5% year-on-year, driven by 29.7% growth in business banking, 6.9% growth in retail, and 7.5% growth in corporate loans. Including non-fund-based exposures, the retail segment accounted for 43.2% of the total portfolio. The mortgage portfolio grew by 10.3%, credit cards up 1.5%, and personal loans rising 1.4% year-on-year. “We continue to operate within our strategic framework while focusing on micromarkets and ecosystems. The principles of ‘Fair to Customer, Fair to Bank’, ‘One Bank, One Team’, and ‘Return of Capital’ will guide our operations.” Bakhshi emphasized, underlining the bank’s values-led operating model.
Asset Quality:
Asset quality has shown stability with net NPA ratio at 0.41%, down from 0.43% a year ago. Gross NPA additions stood at ₹6,245 crore, while upgrades and recoveries (excluding write-offs) were ₹3,211 crore. The provisioning coverage ratio was 75.3%, and total provisions (excluding tax) stood at ₹1,815 crore.
The bank continues to maintain a forward-looking stance with ₹13,100 crore in contingency provisions, and an average liquidity coverage ratio of 128%.
“Looking ahead, we see many opportunities to drive risk-calibrated profitable growth and grow market share across key segments. We remain focused on maintaining a strong balance sheet, prudent provisioning and healthy levels of capital while delivering sustainable and predictable returns to our shareholders.” Bakhshi added.
The bank’s capital adequacy remained strong, with a CET-1 ratio of 16.31% and total capital adequacy of 16.97%, including profits for the quarter. These levels provide sufficient capital headroom to fund future growth while absorbing potential risks.
Disclaimer: The above is a featured article.