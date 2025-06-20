How To Automate Your Investments After You Open A Demat Account?

If you have recently opened a Demat account, you have taken a big step towards smart investing. The majority of individuals find it challenging to monitor performance and manage their investments consistently. You may eliminate emotional decision-making, save time, and ensure that your financial objectives are met by automating your investments. If you have not taken the first step yet, now is the perfect time to open Demat account and get started on your investment journey.

This blog post will explain how to automate your investments after opening a Demat account. From mutual fund SIPs to auto-debit mandates, here is all the information you need to accumulate wealth automatically.

What Is Investment Automation?

Investment automation is the process of setting up your financial investments to run on a predefined schedule without requiring manual intervention every time. It includes:

● Scheduling regular purchases of mutual funds, stocks, or ETFs.

● Automatically transferring money from your bank to your trading account.

● Rebalancing your portfolio periodically based on pre-set rules.

Why Automate Your Investments?

It is easy to miss a good investment opportunity in the share market or forget to invest altogether. Automation ensures:

● Consistency: Regular investments mean you don't try to time the market.

● Discipline: You stick to your financial plan without relying on willpower.

● Time-saving: You do not need to log in and make transactions every month.

● Reduced emotional bias: Automation removes panic buying or selling.

Process To Automate Your Investment

Automating your investments simplifies wealth creation by ensuring consistent, disciplined contributions without manual effort. Once your Demat account is active, it will be easy for you to set up SIPs, auto-debits, and portfolio strategies for upcoming IPOs to grow your money efficiently and stay consistent with your financial goals.

1. Link Your Bank Account With Your Demat Account

Once your Demat and trading accounts are active, the first process is to link your bank account. This is essential because your investment purchases need a funding source.

Most brokers allow you to link your savings account during the account opening process itself. If not, you can usually do this later via net banking or by submitting a form.

Once linked, you can authorise automatic fund transfers, which are crucial for automation.

2. Set Up Auto-Debit Mandate for Mutual Funds

Systematic Investment Plans in mutual funds are one of the simplest and most popular ways to automate investing. Here is how it works:

➔ Choose the right mutual funds that depend on your risk profile and goals.

➔ Set the SIP amount.

➔ Select the frequency based on monthly or quarterly.

➔ Authorise an e-mandate to allow your broker or fund house to auto-debit your account.