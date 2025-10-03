Citroen Basalt or Tata Curvv: Which SUV Fits Your Lifestyle?

India’s SUV market has been buzzing with excitement, thanks to two bold new entrants — the Citroen Basalt and the Tata Curvv. Both are coupe-inspired SUVs that merge sporty design with everyday practicality, and both have carved out strong identities. But while they may appear similar at first glance, each has its own strengths. This article gives you a detailed look at how they compare and which one might fit your lifestyle better.
The Citroen Basalt embraces its French flair with flowing coupe lines, squared-off wheel arches, and a bold piano black grille. Diamond-cut 40.64 cm alloys, LED projector headlamps, and 3D-effect tail lamps add to its contemporary appeal. Its design is youthful and expressive, perfect for buyers who want their car to stand out in the urban jungle.
On the other hand, the Tata Curvv feels more futuristic. With flush door handles, sequential LED DRLs with welcome animation, and a coupe silhouette that blends sharp lines with elegance, it looks premium from every angle. R18 alloy wheels with aero inserts and connected LED tail lamps further underline its modern stance.
If you prefer a sportier, more expressive European-inspired design, the Basalt has the edge. But if you want futuristic sophistication, the Curvv delivers.
Inside, the Basalt offers practical luxury. It gets a 26 cm Citroen Connect infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 17.8 cm TFT digital cluster, and thoughtful touches like a “smart tilt” rear seat cushion and advanced comfort rear headrests. Its tropicalised AC ensures cool cabin conditions in Indian summers, while wireless charging and generous boot space (470 litres) add convenience.
The Tata Curvv, meanwhile, leans heavily towards tech appeal. It boasts a 31.24 cm Harman touchscreen, wireless smartphone integration, and multiple voice assistants (Google, Alexa, Siri). It even offers JBL’s premium 9-speaker audio with custom sound modes, a panoramic sunroof with mood lighting, ventilated front seats, and dual-zone climate control. With 500 litres of boot space, it also edges ahead in practicality.
The Curvv is better suited for buyers who want a tech-packed, feature-rich cabin, while the Basalt focuses on comfort and simplicity without compromising essentials.
The Basalt comes with Citroen’s 1.2L PureTech petrol engines:
● 82 PS, 115 Nm with 5-speed manual.
● 110 PS, 190 Nm with 6-speed manual.
● 110 PS, 205 Nm with 6-speed automatic.
The car's fuel efficiency is strong, ranging from 18–19.5 km/l, making it ideal for city commuters and budget-conscious buyers.
The Tata Curvv offers a wider range of powertrains:
● 1.2L Revotron petrol: 88.2 kW (118 bhp), 170 Nm.
● 1.5L Kryojet diesel: 86.7 kW (116 bhp), 260 Nm.
● 1.2L Hyperion GDi petrol: 91.9 kW (123 bhp), 225 Nm.
Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic with paddle shifters. With multiple drive modes (Eco, City, Sport), the Curvv is more performance-oriented, while the Basalt prioritises efficiency and simplicity.
If you’re looking for versatility and spirited driving, the Curvv is the clear choice. If your priority is efficiency and easy drivability, the Basalt works better.
Safety is an area where both SUVs shine.
The Basalt offers six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, ISOFIX child seat mounts, tyre pressure monitoring, reverse camera, and more than 40 safety features. It has also been rated 4 stars by Bharat NCAP.
The Curvv, however, goes a step further. Alongside six airbags and electronic stability control, it offers ADAS Level 2 with features like adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind-spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and autonomous emergency braking. It has a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating, giving it an extra edge.
While both are strong on safety, the Curvv’s ADAS suite and higher crash rating make it more appealing for tech-savvy, safety-conscious buyers.
● Choose the Citroen Basalt if:
You want a stylish, comfort-focused SUV that prioritises efficiency and simplicity. It is ideal for city dwellers, small families, and those who value French-inspired design and ride comfort.
● Choose the Tata Curvv if:
You want a futuristic, feature-rich SUV with multiple engine options, advanced tech, and cutting-edge safety. Perfect for tech enthusiasts, frequent highway travellers, and younger professionals.
Both the Citroen Basalt and Tata Curvv will redefine the Indian SUV market. The Basalt leans on European charm, practicality, and efficiency, while the Curvv blends Indian engineering with futuristic sophistication and technology.
The right choice depends on your lifestyle: comfort and simplicity with the Basalt, or tech-forward luxury with the Curvv.
