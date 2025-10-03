Citroen Basalt or Tata Curvv: Which SUV Fits Your Lifestyle?

India’s SUV market has been buzzing with excitement, thanks to two bold new entrants — the Citroen Basalt and the Tata Curvv. Both are coupe-inspired SUVs that merge sporty design with everyday practicality, and both have carved out strong identities. But while they may appear similar at first glance, each has its own strengths. This article gives you a detailed look at how they compare and which one might fit your lifestyle better.

Design and Road Presence

The Citroen Basalt embraces its French flair with flowing coupe lines, squared-off wheel arches, and a bold piano black grille. Diamond-cut 40.64 cm alloys, LED projector headlamps, and 3D-effect tail lamps add to its contemporary appeal. Its design is youthful and expressive, perfect for buyers who want their car to stand out in the urban jungle.

On the other hand, the Tata Curvv feels more futuristic. With flush door handles, sequential LED DRLs with welcome animation, and a coupe silhouette that blends sharp lines with elegance, it looks premium from every angle. R18 alloy wheels with aero inserts and connected LED tail lamps further underline its modern stance.

If you prefer a sportier, more expressive European-inspired design, the Basalt has the edge. But if you want futuristic sophistication, the Curvv delivers.

Interiors and Comfort

Inside, the Basalt offers practical luxury. It gets a 26 cm Citroen Connect infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 17.8 cm TFT digital cluster, and thoughtful touches like a “smart tilt” rear seat cushion and advanced comfort rear headrests. Its tropicalised AC ensures cool cabin conditions in Indian summers, while wireless charging and generous boot space (470 litres) add convenience.

The Tata Curvv, meanwhile, leans heavily towards tech appeal. It boasts a 31.24 cm Harman touchscreen, wireless smartphone integration, and multiple voice assistants (Google, Alexa, Siri). It even offers JBL’s premium 9-speaker audio with custom sound modes, a panoramic sunroof with mood lighting, ventilated front seats, and dual-zone climate control. With 500 litres of boot space, it also edges ahead in practicality.

The Curvv is better suited for buyers who want a tech-packed, feature-rich cabin, while the Basalt focuses on comfort and simplicity without compromising essentials.