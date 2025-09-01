Candor Public School is a private co-educational institution situated in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, India. Established in 2021, it offers education from Nursery through Grade 12 under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum.
History & Affiliation
Formed in 2021, the school is a collaborative initiative between National Public School - known for its six-decade legacy - and Candor International School. It aims to meet increasing demand for quality holistic education in the Tirupati region.
Leadership
The school operates under the guidance of Dr. Suresh Reddy, Founder and Chairperson of the Saketh Educational Trust, who established both Candor International School in Bengaluru and Candor Public School in Tirupati Candor Public School, Candor International School. The current principal is A. Naga Swetha.
Campus & Facilities
Located in Ithepalli, Chandragiri (Tirupati), the school offers modern educational infrastructure including smart classrooms, fitness and activity rooms, art and music studios, laboratories, libraries, athletic fields, gardens, and a swimming pool - all within an expansive, secure campus designed for holistic development.
Academics & Curriculum
Affiliated with CBSE, the school integrates core academics with a broad array of sports including basketball, football, swimming, skating, lawn tennis, chess, cricket, and badminton. It also emphasizes a child-centric, progressive model of education.
Achievements
Candor Public School has earned recognition for excellence in infrastructure and safety, including rankings as India’s number one in Safety & Hygiene, third in Campus & Architecture, and among the top five Day-cum-Boarding schools in India schools18.com, allschoolscolleges.com.
Admissions & Operations
The school provides both day and boarding options and maintains a student body of approximately 800 with class strength of about 25 and a student-teacher ratio around 25:1. Fees range between ₹85,000 (day school) to ₹2,50,000 (boarding) annually.
Leadership & Background
Dr. Suresh Reddy is the Founder and Chairperson of the Saketh Educational Trust, and the visionary behind both Candor International School (est. 2010, Bengaluru) and Candor Public School (est. 2021, Tirupati) Candor Public School, Candor International School. He is also a successful entrepreneur, having founded and led a fast-growing IT company in the U.S., and serves as Director of the Small and Medium Enterprise Consortium (SMEC) Candor NPS School.
Educational Philosophy
Dr. Reddy champions a holistic education model that balances academic rigor with creative, athletic, ethical, and emotional development. His vision encompasses making international-style education affordable, accessible, and real-world oriented - imbued with moral and leadership values. He believes education today must prepare students to thrive in a globalized world and develop into thoughtful, responsible citizens businesssuccessstory.com, educationeureka.com, theknowledgereview.com.
Recognition
Under his leadership, the Candor Group has been acknowledged through various honours. Dr. Reddy has been named among “India’s Most Impactful Leaders revamping the Education World in 2024” and among “The Most Iconic Leaders Inspiring the Youth 2024” School Candor.
A combined or separate entry could look like this:
Candor International School
Summary
History
Campus & Facilities
Curriculum & Academics
Leadership (Dr. Suresh Reddy)
Notable Alumni / Recognition
References
Candor National Public School
Overview
History
Campus & Facilities
Academics
Leadership
Recognitions & Rankings
Admissions & Fees
External links
Dr. Suresh Reddy
Early Life & Career
Educational Vision & Founding of Candor Institutions
Awards & Recognition
Personal Philosophy
References
Summary
Candor Public School is a CBSE-affiliated, co-ed day-cum-boarding school in Tirupati, founded in 2021, with modern infrastructure and highly ranked nationally in safety, architecture, and day-boarding.
Dr. Suresh Reddy, Founder & Chairperson, envisions an accessible, holistic, global education that develops students academically, creatively, athletically, and ethically - earning him national recognition as an impactful educational leader educationeureka.com, thebizleader.com, Candor International School.
Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative.