Candor Public School & Vision of Dr. Suresh Reddy Candor Public School

Candor Public School is a private co-educational institution situated in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, India. Established in 2021, it offers education from Nursery through Grade 12 under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum.

History & Affiliation



Formed in 2021, the school is a collaborative initiative between National Public School - known for its six-decade legacy - and Candor International School. It aims to meet increasing demand for quality holistic education in the Tirupati region.