Top Signs Your Car Needs a Visit to the Service Centre

Owning a car means dealing with its upkeep, but it can be frustrating when an unexpected issue arises. Overlooking the signs before the matter becomes serious can result in expensive repairs in the long run. Thus, you should always give importance to the time when your car needs proper maintenance.

This blog will highlight the top scenarios when you should take your car to a service centre.

Sign 1 - Dashboard Warning Lights

Your car’s dashboard alerts you about its performance. The most immediate sign indicating your car needs a repair is perhaps the illumination of dashboard warning lights. These lights alert drivers to issues ranging from minor notifications to urgent faults.