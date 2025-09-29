Is Knee Replacement Surgery Covered Under Health Insurance in India?

Knee replacement surgery is often a necessity for people suffering from advanced arthritis or knee injuries. But does medical insurance cover this expensive procedure? Let's break it down in detail.

What is Knee Replacement Surgery?

Knee replacement surgery, also called knee arthroplasty, is a procedure in which a damaged knee joint is replaced with an artificial implant. It is recommended for people with severe joint pain, limited mobility, or degenerative conditions like osteoarthritis.

This surgery is primarily of two types:

· Total knee replacement – Both parts of the knee joint are replaced with artificial implants.

· Partial knee replacement – Only one portion of the knee joint is replaced, typically when damage is confined to a specific area.

Why is Knee Replacement Surgery Needed?

1. Severe osteoarthritis – One of the most common reasons for knee replacement.

2. Rheumatoid arthritis – An autoimmune disorder causing joint inflammation.

3. Post-traumatic arthritis – Arthritis resulting from knee injuries.

4. Knee deformities – Bowed legs or other structural issues may require surgery.

5. Loss of mobility – When pain prevents routine activities like walking or climbing stairs.

Is Knee Replacement Surgery Covered Under Health Insurance?

Yes, most health insurance policies in India cover knee replacement surgery, but there are conditions attached. Here's what you need to know:

· Coverage depends on the policy type – Individual and family health insurance plans often include hospitalisation and surgery costs, but there may be limits.

· Pre-existing conditions matter – If you have arthritis or other knee issues before purchasing insurance, a waiting period may apply before coverage begins.

· Waiting periods apply – Most insurers impose a waiting period of 2–4 years before covering knee replacement surgery.

· Sub-limits can reduce coverage – Some policies have caps on surgical expenses, meaning you may have to pay part of the cost out of pocket.

Cost of Knee Replacement Surgery in India

Expenses for knee replacement surgery in India vary based on the hospital, city, and type of implant used. On average:

· Unilateral knee replacement (one knee) may cost ₹1.5 lakh to ₹4 lakhs

· Bilateral knee replacement (both knees) may cost ₹3 lakhs to ₹7 lakhs