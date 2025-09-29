Is Knee Replacement Surgery Covered Under Health Insurance in India?

Knee replacement surgery is often a necessity for people suffering from advanced arthritis or knee injuries. But does medical insurance cover this expensive procedure? Let's break it down in detail.
Knee replacement surgery, also called knee arthroplasty, is a procedure in which a damaged knee joint is replaced with an artificial implant. It is recommended for people with severe joint pain, limited mobility, or degenerative conditions like osteoarthritis.
This surgery is primarily of two types:
· Total knee replacement – Both parts of the knee joint are replaced with artificial implants.
· Partial knee replacement – Only one portion of the knee joint is replaced, typically when damage is confined to a specific area.
1. Severe osteoarthritis – One of the most common reasons for knee replacement.
2. Rheumatoid arthritis – An autoimmune disorder causing joint inflammation.
3. Post-traumatic arthritis – Arthritis resulting from knee injuries.
4. Knee deformities – Bowed legs or other structural issues may require surgery.
5. Loss of mobility – When pain prevents routine activities like walking or climbing stairs.
Yes, most health insurance policies in India cover knee replacement surgery, but there are conditions attached. Here's what you need to know:
· Coverage depends on the policy type – Individual and family health insurance plans often include hospitalisation and surgery costs, but there may be limits.
· Pre-existing conditions matter – If you have arthritis or other knee issues before purchasing insurance, a waiting period may apply before coverage begins.
· Waiting periods apply – Most insurers impose a waiting period of 2–4 years before covering knee replacement surgery.
· Sub-limits can reduce coverage – Some policies have caps on surgical expenses, meaning you may have to pay part of the cost out of pocket.
Expenses for knee replacement surgery in India vary based on the hospital, city, and type of implant used. On average:
· Unilateral knee replacement (one knee) may cost ₹1.5 lakh to ₹4 lakhs
· Bilateral knee replacement (both knees) may cost ₹3 lakhs to ₹7 lakhs
1. Choice of hospital – Government hospitals are more affordable than private hospitals.
2. Type of implant – Metallic implants cost less than ceramic or advanced material implants.
3. Surgeon's experience – Senior surgeons may charge higher fees.
4. Post-operative care – Physiotherapy, medicines, and rehabilitation add to expenses.
5. Location – Metro cities usually have higher medical costs compared to smaller towns.
If your health insurance includes knee replacement coverage, it typically includes:
· Hospitalisation costs – Room rent, doctor’s fees, nursing charges
· Surgical expenses – Cost of the surgery, anaesthesia, and implants
· Pre- and post-hospitalisation costs – Consultations, diagnostics, and follow-up care
· Medicines and rehabilitation – Costs of medications and physiotherapy after surgery
· Ambulance charges – Many insurers include ambulance cover up to a certain limit
Yes, senior citizen health insurance plans often cover knee replacement surgery, as elderly individuals are more prone to knee problems. However, some plans have higher premiums due to increased claim risks. A waiting period of 2–4 years may still apply. Certain policies also include co-payment clauses, where the insured pays a percentage of the total cost. Some policies may have exclusions for pre-existing knee conditions.
Follow these steps for a smooth claim process:
1. Check your policy and understand the coverage terms.
2. Get a doctor’s recommendation – insurers require a specialist’s confirmation that surgery is necessary.
3. Notify your insurance provider before the procedure.
4. If your hospital is in the insurer’s network, opt for cashless treatment and the bill will be settled directly.
5. If you pay the hospital upfront, submit reimbursement claims with bills, reports, and documents to your insurer.
If you are planning to buy or upgrade your medical insurance, consider the following:
· Opt for comprehensive coverage – Look for plans that offer full coverage without sub-limits.
· Check waiting periods – Shorter waiting periods mean quicker claim eligibility.
· Ensure lifetime renewability – A policy with lifetime renewal ensures coverage in old age.
· Compare policies – Always compare different insurers before making a decision.
Knee replacement surgery is a costly procedure, but having a well-planned medical insurance policy can ease the financial burden. If you are a senior citizen, opting for senior citizen health insurance with comprehensive coverage ensures better access to quality healthcare and peace of mind.
