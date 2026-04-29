KIIT Ranked 6th Best University in India, Emerges No. 1 in Eastern India in THE Asia Rankings 2026

The ranking comes as a major achievement for KIIT as it has moved ahead of many established and legacy institutes despite being a young university in comparison.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT, KISS, and KIMS, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated faculty, staff, students, alumni, and well-wishers who have played a pivotal role in this achievement. “This recognition reflects the collective efforts and the mission-driven spirit that define KIIT. We share this success with every individual who believes in our values,” he stated.

KIIT has consistently featured in prestigious global rankings, including the THE World University Rankings and QS Rankings. The university has also earned major international accreditations such as IET, ABET, and others, further solidifying its position as a global centre of excellence in higher education.

KIIT has demonstrated strength through its multidisciplinary academic ecosystem, covering engineering, medicine, management, and law as reflected under the ‘teaching (learning environment)’ parameter. The university’s strong placement record and industry-oriented curriculum have further contributed to its teaching credentials, reflecting positively on student outcomes.

In terms of ‘research environment’, which evaluates research volume, income, and reputation, KIIT has shown consistent growth. Despite being a relatively young institution compared to older public universities, it has significantly expanded its research output and funding base in recent years, enhancing its academic standing.

The research quality parameter, which focuses on citation impact and research influence, has also contributed to KIIT’s rise. The university has gained recognition for its impact-driven research, particularly in areas aligned with global development goals, thereby improving its citation metrics and academic visibility.

The University has also performed well in ‘international outlook’, supported by its growing base of international students and academic collaborations. The university’s engagement with global institutions and its efforts toward internationalisation have strengthened its position in Asia-wide rankings.