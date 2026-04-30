The Hidden Onset of Parkinson’s: Why Early Action is Critical

“Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative condition characterised by the gradual loss of dopamine-producing cells deep within the brain, leading to both motor and non-motor symptoms that can significantly impact quality of life. While many patients can be managed effectively with medications in the early stages, a considerable number experience fluctuations in symptom control over time, including ‘on-off’ periods and a reduced response to therapy. In such situations, advanced treatments like Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) can offer meaningful benefits by modulating abnormal brain circuits and providing more consistent symptom control. Over the years, DBS has continued to evolve with innovations such as adaptive stimulation, directional leads, and AI-enabled programming, enabling more precise and personalised treatment. From a clinical standpoint, adopting a multidisciplinary approach and evaluating patients at the appropriate stage is critical. Timely intervention can play a key role in improving long-term outcomes and helping patients maintain independence and functional ability, says Dr. Sarat Chandra, Professor and Head of the Department, Neurosurgery, AIIMS.

During Parkinson’s Awareness Month, experts and patient advocates continue to emphasise the need for collective action to improve awareness, reduce stigma, and ensure timely access to appropriate diagnosis and treatment for individuals living with Parkinson’s disease. With ageing populations globally, the overall burden of the disease is expected to rise, underscoring the need for greater investment in research, caregiver support, and healthcare systems.

Patients, families, and caregivers are encouraged to consult a neurologist, neurosurgeon or visit a movement disorders clinic if symptoms are suspected. Early diagnosis and timely management can play a crucial role in improving long-term outcomes and enhancing quality of life.

Disclaimer: This content is edited/written by Dr Sarat Chand Professor and Head of the Department, Neurosurgery, AIIMS. This website or its affiliates are not responsible for any deficiency of information.