Care That Keeps You Moving

Knee pain is no longer a complaint reserved for the elderly. Changing lifestyles, injuries and rising obesity mean it is now just as common among younger people. As demand grows, so does the technology behind treatment, and few developments have generated as much discussion as robotic knee replacement surgery.

At VPS Lakeshore Hospital, Kochi, the approach to orthopaedic care begins long before a patient reaches the stage of knee or joint replacement. The Orthopaedics Department, led by Dr Jacob Varghese, covers every orthopaedic subspeciality. Fellowship-trained surgeons, each with advanced overseas training, lead dedicated services in knee, hip, shoulder, spine, foot and ankle surgery, acetabular reconstruction, bone metabolism and paediatric orthopaedics. Their expertise spans joint replacement, orthopaedic traumatology, sports medicine, orthopaedic oncology and joint preservation, allowing patients to receive highly specialised care under one roof.

“Knee replacement surgery is not new; it began some 40 to 50 years ago using manual instruments and relying purely on surgical skill,” says Dr George Jacob, Knee Specialty Consultant-Orthopaedics. “What robotic technology adds is precision and planning that the human hand and eye simply cannot achieve alone.” It does not, however, diminish the value of experienced surgeons who have spent decades perfecting their technique. Rather, robotic assistance allows younger surgeons to perform with the same precision as their most seasoned colleagues. Fewer errors, greater accuracy, and a more consistent outcome for every patient are the real benefits.