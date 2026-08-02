Care That Keeps You Moving

Knee pain is no longer a complaint reserved for the elderly. Changing lifestyles, injuries and rising obesity mean it is now just as common among younger people. As demand grows, so does the technology behind treatment, and few developments have generated as much discussion as robotic knee replacement surgery.
At VPS Lakeshore Hospital, Kochi, the approach to orthopaedic care begins long before a patient reaches the stage of knee or joint replacement. The Orthopaedics Department, led by Dr Jacob Varghese, covers every orthopaedic subspeciality. Fellowship-trained surgeons, each with advanced overseas training, lead dedicated services in knee, hip, shoulder, spine, foot and ankle surgery, acetabular reconstruction, bone metabolism and paediatric orthopaedics. Their expertise spans joint replacement, orthopaedic traumatology, sports medicine, orthopaedic oncology and joint preservation, allowing patients to receive highly specialised care under one roof.
“Knee replacement surgery is not new; it began some 40 to 50 years ago using manual instruments and relying purely on surgical skill,” says Dr George Jacob, Knee Specialty Consultant-Orthopaedics. “What robotic technology adds is precision and planning that the human hand and eye simply cannot achieve alone.” It does not, however, diminish the value of experienced surgeons who have spent decades perfecting their technique. Rather, robotic assistance allows younger surgeons to perform with the same precision as their most seasoned colleagues. Fewer errors, greater accuracy, and a more consistent outcome for every patient are the real benefits.
Joint Peservation and New Technology
Joint preservation is an increasingly important area of the orthopaedics department at VPS Lakeshore, encompassing techniques designed to delay or avoid replacement altogether. Osteotomy, for example, involves carefully calculated cuts to the thigh or shin bone to shift the body's weight-bearing axis, easing pressure on damaged areas of the knee. Robotics and 3D printing are increasingly used to plan these procedures with precision. Nanoscopy, using a needle-sized 1.9mm scope, allows surgeons to view inside the knee directly rather than relying solely on X-rays, offering valuable additional information during fracture repair and ACL reconstruction, often with minimal scarring.
Infection Control
Infection is an accepted, if rare, risk in any surgery, with the World Health Organisation citing a rate of around 1.5 to 2 per cent as acceptable. Every aspect of the operating theatre workflow is carefully designed to reduce risk. The orthopaedic operation theatre at VPS Lakeshore was the first in India to utilise a guided airflow system combined with positive pressure, sterile-only zones, and a hooded surgical team to reduce infection rates to as low. Disposable surgical items are never reused, and the number of joint replacements performed each day is limited to maintain stringent sterilisation standards. An internal audit of 1,500 knee replacements recorded only two infections within six weeks of surgery, both successfully treated, placing the orthopaedic department's infection rate well below internationally accepted levels.
Future Plans
VPS Lakeshore continues to invest in advanced technology. Activity trackers and digital monitoring platforms are being introduced to help doctors follow patients' rehabilitation remotely, measuring mobility, physiotherapy progress and recovery over time. With robotic platforms expanding into shoulder and hip surgery, and clinical decisions increasingly guided by real-time data, the Orthopaedics Department continues to combine surgical expertise with innovation.
FORTE 2026: The Next Era of Knee Replacement
FORTE 2026 (Forum for Orthopaedic Research, Technology & Education), the biennial flagship orthopaedic conference of VPS Lakeshore Hospital, will bring together leading orthopaedic surgeons, clinicians, researchers, educators and healthcare professionals to discuss the latest developments in knee replacement surgery.
Scheduled for 2 August 2026 at Grand Hyatt, Kochi, this year's conference is centred on the theme 'Knee Replacement'. Spearheaded by Dr George Jacob and Dr Jacob Varghese, FORTE 2026 will explore two decades of progress in the field, highlighting key technological advancements in patient care.
FORTE 2026 will feature 12 renowned faculty members, including two distinguished international experts, who will lead scientific sessions, discussions and practical demonstrations throughout the day.
The conference programme covers every aspect of modern knee replacement. Sessions include Modern Implant Designs: What's New? What's Next?, Anaesthesia and Pain Management, Alignment Philosophy and Definitions, Why Robotics? The Case for Technology in Arthroplasty by Brett Fritsch, Controversies and Current Evidence, and Post-operative Care and the Future. Other discussions will focus on the latest developments in robotic and technology-assisted knee replacement, whether robotic systems justify their cost, implant surfaces, fixation and alignment strategies, and operating theatre protocols that help reduce infection rates while improving efficiency.
FORTE 2026 aims to equip participants with knowledge they can directly apply in clinical practice. As the flagship academic initiative of VPS Lakeshore Hospital, the conference continues to promote learning and support the advancement of orthopaedic care in India and beyond.
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