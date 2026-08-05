Top cashback credit cards for online shopping, groceries & utilities

Cashback has become one of the most popular credit card benefits, particularly for individuals who regularly spend on online shopping, grocery purchases, and utility bill payments. Unlike reward points that may require redemption, cashback offers direct savings on eligible transactions, making it easier to track the value received from everyday spending.

For individuals looking to apply for a credit card, cashback-focused cards can provide an opportunity to earn savings on recurring expenses while enjoying additional benefits such as rewards, discounts, and lifestyle privileges. Evaluating the best cashback credit cards can help consumers maximise the value of their routine spending.

Why cashback cards are popular

Cashback credit cards allow cardholders to receive a portion of their spending back in the form of cashback or statement credits on eligible transactions.

Common spending categories that may generate cashback include:

● Online shopping

● Grocery purchases

● Utility bill payments

● Dining expenses

● Travel bookings

For many consumers, the simplicity of cashback makes these cards attractive compared to more complex rewards programmes.

Features to evaluate before choosing a cashback card

Before deciding to apply for credit card, it is important to compare the complete value offered by different cards.