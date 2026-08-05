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Top cashback credit cards for online shopping, groceries & utilities

Top cashback credit cards for online shopping, groceries & utilities
Online Marketing Initiative
Updated on
3 min read

Top cashback credit cards for online shopping, groceries & utilities

Cashback has become one of the most popular credit card benefits, particularly for individuals who regularly spend on online shopping, grocery purchases, and utility bill payments. Unlike reward points that may require redemption, cashback offers direct savings on eligible transactions, making it easier to track the value received from everyday spending.

For individuals looking to apply for a credit card, cashback-focused cards can provide an opportunity to earn savings on recurring expenses while enjoying additional benefits such as rewards, discounts, and lifestyle privileges. Evaluating the best cashback credit cards can help consumers maximise the value of their routine spending.

Why cashback cards are popular

Cashback credit cards allow cardholders to receive a portion of their spending back in the form of cashback or statement credits on eligible transactions.

Common spending categories that may generate cashback include:

●     Online shopping

●     Grocery purchases

●     Utility bill payments

●     Dining expenses

●     Travel bookings

For many consumers, the simplicity of cashback makes these cards attractive compared to more complex rewards programmes.

Features to evaluate before choosing a cashback card

Before deciding to apply for credit card, it is important to compare the complete value offered by different cards.

Feature Why It Matters
Cashback rate Determines potential savings
Eligible spending categories Impacts cashback/savings opportunities
Joining & Annual fee Affects overall value
Reward structure Influences earning potential
Additional benefits Enhances card utility

Comparing these factors can help identify the best cash back credit cards for individual spending habits.

Cashback credit card options from IDFC FIRST Bank

IDFC FIRST Bank offers cashback-focused credit cards designed to reward everyday spending.

One such option is the Hello cashback credit card by IDFC FIRST Bank, which provides benefits across various spending categories, up to 5% cashback on incremental online spends and digital payment convenience.

When evaluating the best cash back credit cards, consumers should consider not only cashback opportunities but also the broader benefits package offered by the card.

Categories where cashback can make the biggest difference

Cashback cards tend to provide the greatest value when used consistently for recurring expenses.

·        Online shopping

Online purchases often represent a significant share of monthly spending.

Potential benefits include:

○     Savings on routine purchases

○     Rewards on e-commerce transactions

○     Additional promotional offers

●     Grocery purchases

Grocery spending is a recurring household expense where cashback can contribute to ongoing savings.

·        Utility bill payments

Electricity, broadband, mobile, and other utility payments are recurring expenses that can help cardholders maximise cashback opportunities throughout the year.

Consumers looking to apply for credit cards may benefit from identifying spending categories that align with a card's cashback structure.

Benefits beyond cashback

Many of the best cashback credit cards offer additional features beyond direct savings.

These may include:

●     Reward points

●     Lifestyle privileges

●     Travel benefits

●     Dining offers

●     Welcome benefits

●     Digital payment features

A broader evaluation can help ensure that the selected card delivers value across multiple areas of spending.

How to maximise cashback earnings

Cardholders can improve their overall savings by following a few simple practices:

  1. Use the card for recurring monthly expenses.

  2. Understand category-specific cashback benefits.

  3. Track promotional offers and bonus opportunities.

  4. Review card terms and eligibility conditions.

  5. Compare multiple best cashback credit cards before making a decision.

Selecting the right card can help maximise the value generated from routine spending.

Conclusion

Cashback credit cards can provide meaningful savings on everyday expenses such as online shopping, groceries, and utility bill payments. For consumers planning to apply for credit cards, comparing cashback rates, spending categories, fees, and additional benefits can help identify the best cashback credit cards for their financial needs. A well-chosen cashback card can transform routine spending into ongoing savings while providing access to additional rewards and privileges.

FAQs

What are cashback credit cards?

Cashback credit cards provide a percentage of eligible spending back to the cardholder in the form of cashback or statement credits.

Are cashback cards suitable for everyday spending?

Yes. Cashback cards are commonly used for recurring expenses such as groceries, online shopping, and utility bill payments.

How do I choose the best cashback credit card?

Compare cashback rates, spending categories, annual fees, and additional card benefits before making a decision.

Do cashback cards offer benefits beyond cashback?

Many cashback cards also provide rewards, lifestyle benefits, travel privileges, and promotional offers.

Should I apply for a cashback card if I shop online frequently?

Individuals who spend regularly on online purchases may find cashback cards beneficial because they can generate savings on recurring transactions.

Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative.

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The New Indian Express
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