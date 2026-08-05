Top cashback credit cards for online shopping, groceries & utilities
Cashback has become one of the most popular credit card benefits, particularly for individuals who regularly spend on online shopping, grocery purchases, and utility bill payments. Unlike reward points that may require redemption, cashback offers direct savings on eligible transactions, making it easier to track the value received from everyday spending.
For individuals looking to apply for a credit card, cashback-focused cards can provide an opportunity to earn savings on recurring expenses while enjoying additional benefits such as rewards, discounts, and lifestyle privileges. Evaluating the best cashback credit cards can help consumers maximise the value of their routine spending.
Cashback credit cards allow cardholders to receive a portion of their spending back in the form of cashback or statement credits on eligible transactions.
Common spending categories that may generate cashback include:
● Online shopping
● Grocery purchases
● Utility bill payments
● Dining expenses
● Travel bookings
For many consumers, the simplicity of cashback makes these cards attractive compared to more complex rewards programmes.
Before deciding to apply for credit card, it is important to compare the complete value offered by different cards.
Comparing these factors can help identify the best cash back credit cards for individual spending habits.
IDFC FIRST Bank offers cashback-focused credit cards designed to reward everyday spending.
One such option is the Hello cashback credit card by IDFC FIRST Bank, which provides benefits across various spending categories, up to 5% cashback on incremental online spends and digital payment convenience.
When evaluating the best cash back credit cards, consumers should consider not only cashback opportunities but also the broader benefits package offered by the card.
Cashback cards tend to provide the greatest value when used consistently for recurring expenses.
Online purchases often represent a significant share of monthly spending.
Potential benefits include:
○ Savings on routine purchases
○ Rewards on e-commerce transactions
○ Additional promotional offers
Grocery spending is a recurring household expense where cashback can contribute to ongoing savings.
Electricity, broadband, mobile, and other utility payments are recurring expenses that can help cardholders maximise cashback opportunities throughout the year.
Consumers looking to apply for credit cards may benefit from identifying spending categories that align with a card's cashback structure.
Many of the best cashback credit cards offer additional features beyond direct savings.
These may include:
● Reward points
● Lifestyle privileges
● Travel benefits
● Dining offers
● Welcome benefits
● Digital payment features
A broader evaluation can help ensure that the selected card delivers value across multiple areas of spending.
Cardholders can improve their overall savings by following a few simple practices:
Use the card for recurring monthly expenses.
Understand category-specific cashback benefits.
Track promotional offers and bonus opportunities.
Review card terms and eligibility conditions.
Compare multiple best cashback credit cards before making a decision.
Selecting the right card can help maximise the value generated from routine spending.
Cashback credit cards can provide meaningful savings on everyday expenses such as online shopping, groceries, and utility bill payments. For consumers planning to apply for credit cards, comparing cashback rates, spending categories, fees, and additional benefits can help identify the best cashback credit cards for their financial needs. A well-chosen cashback card can transform routine spending into ongoing savings while providing access to additional rewards and privileges.
Cashback credit cards provide a percentage of eligible spending back to the cardholder in the form of cashback or statement credits.
Yes. Cashback cards are commonly used for recurring expenses such as groceries, online shopping, and utility bill payments.
Compare cashback rates, spending categories, annual fees, and additional card benefits before making a decision.
Many cashback cards also provide rewards, lifestyle benefits, travel privileges, and promotional offers.
Individuals who spend regularly on online purchases may find cashback cards beneficial because they can generate savings on recurring transactions.
Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative.