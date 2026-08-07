Kerala's Trusted Path to: Energy Independence & Quality Lifelong

Why Thousands Choose Tata Power Solar Rooftop

For years, Kerala has been at the forefront of adopting cleaner, smarter energy solutions. In fact, the state played a pioneering role in India's rooftop solar journey, setting an example that inspired homeowners across the country. Today, as electricity costs continue to rise and energy reliability becomes increasingly important, more families are turning to rooftop solar as a long-term solution. Leading this transformation is Tata Power Solaroof, India's No. 1 rooftop solar provider for 12 years consistently.

A Legacy of Trust, Built in Kerala

Kerala's confidence in Tata Power Solaroof is reflected in the numbers. Nearly 61,000 homes across the state have already adopted Tata Power Solaroof, contributing to an installed capacity of 273.24 MWp. Supported by a network of 16 authorised channel partners across Kerala, homeowners benefit from expert consultation, professional installation, and dependable after-sales service close to home.

Across India, Tata Power Solaroof has enabled over 5 lakh rooftop solar installations, with a cumulative capacity exceeding 5.3 GWp, making it the preferred choice for households seeking reliable and sustainable energy solutions, and supported by a network of close to 700 channel partners.

Customer Experience That Inspires Trust

A rooftop solar system is a long-term investment, making service as important as quality. Backed by a network of 16 authorised channel partners across Kerala, Tata Power Solaroof offers end-to-end support, from consultation and installation to after-sales service. This customer-first approach has helped earn the trust of thousands of satisfied homeowners across Kerala, making the transition to clean energy simple, seamless, and worry-free.

Choose a Brighter Future with Tata Power Solaroof

From reducing electricity bills to ensuring reliable backup power, rooftop solar is transforming homes across Kerala. Backed by Tata's trusted legacy, industry-leading warranties, superior quality standards, and a strong local partner network, Tata Power Solaroof continues to help families take control of their energy future.

"After comparing several solar providers, I chose Tata Power Solaroof for its superior quality. It was the right decision. I’m extremely happy with the system’s performance, and our once-unused rooftop has become a true blessing."

Jose Paul Kalaparambath, Alangad Village, Ernakulam

"Since installing Tata Power Solaroof 10 years ago, I've become a solar ambassador in my community. Over the decade, I've saved nearly ₹10 lakh, with monthly electricity bills typically between ₹50 and ₹200. Even after expanding capacity, the savings continue."

Mohan Jacob, Kottayam