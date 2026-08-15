Honda Unicorn bike: Why everyday usability matters more than feature count

What makes the Honda Unicorn a different kind of 160 cc motorcycle?

The Honda Unicorn focuses on smooth everyday usability rather than turning the 160-cc category into a race for sportier styling and more equipment.

The current motorcycle uses a 162.71 cc PGM-FI engine. Honda complements it with a long seat, monoshock rear suspension, digital instrument panel, LED headlamp, USB-C charging port, and ABS.

What matters is how these elements come together. A daily motorcycle spends more time negotiating traffic, rough patches, speed breakers, and parking spaces than exploring its maximum performance. Honda also lists 187 mm of ground clearance for the Unicorn, which adds useful clearance for varied Indian road conditions.

For the intended buyer, that balanced nature may be more relevant than headline specifications.

Where does the Unicorn fit among other Honda bikes?

The Unicorn fits buyers who want a conventional, comfort-focused road motorcycle rather than one with a distinctly sporty personality.

Honda's current motorcycle range includes alternatives such as the SP160, NX200, and Hornet 2.0 alongside the Unicorn. This gives buyers several directions within the broader Honda bikes portfolio.

The choice becomes easier once you identify what you value most.

Choose with these priorities in mind:

● Daily comfort: Consider how much time you spend riding each day.

● Pillion use: A supportive rear seat matters if two-up riding is frequent.

● Styling: Decide whether understated design or a sportier appearance suits you.

● Features: Pay for technology you expect to use regularly.

● Road conditions: Suspension comfort and ground clearance may matter on uneven routes.

The Unicorn does not need to outperform every Honda alternative on every parameter. Its case is strongest when balance itself is the requirement.

What should you notice during a Honda Unicorn test ride?

A useful Unicorn test ride should reveal how effortless the motorcycle feels during ordinary riding rather than how exciting it feels for a few minutes.

Start with low-speed situations. Make a tight U-turn, ride through slower traffic, stop and restart several times, and move the motorcycle manually into a parking position.

Then pay attention to details that can become important after months of ownership:

● Is the clutch comfortable in traffic?

● Does the handlebar position suit your reach?

● Do your feet reach the ground confidently?

● Does the suspension deal comfortably with broken surfaces?

● Is the seat supportive enough for your usual journey?

● Can your regular pillion sit comfortably?

● Are the mirrors useful in your normal riding position?

These observations cannot be replaced by specifications. Comfort is personal, and even a motorcycle designed around everyday usability should be experienced before booking.

When does financing make a Honda Unicorn purchase easier?

Financing makes sense when it reduces the immediate cash requirement without creating a monthly repayment that feels restrictive later.

Start with affordability, not the maximum loan available. Decide how much of your monthly income can comfortably go towards an EMI after accounting for existing commitments and the regular cost of using the motorcycle.

Your loan terms can also depend on factors such as:

● Credit history and CIBIL Score

● Amount being financed

● Chosen repayment tenure

● Income and repayment capacity

● Existing loan obligations

A longer tenure can reduce the monthly EMI, but it also extends the borrowing period and can increase the overall interest paid. Compare the complete repayment obligation rather than selecting a loan solely because the EMI appears low.

How can Bajaj Finance Two-wheeler Loan fit into the purchase?

The Bajaj Finance Two-wheeler Loan can help eligible buyers finance a Honda Unicorn bike while spreading the borrowed amount across monthly instalments.

Current features include:

● Loan amounts from Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 21 lakh

● Repayment tenure from 6 to 84 months

● Up to 100% financing* of the on-road price

● Minimum CIBIL Score of 600

● Simple eligibility requirements and limited documentation

The amount sanctioned and final loan terms depend on eligibility and applicable conditions. Interest rates can also vary according to the applicant profile and chosen tenure.

The Honda Unicorn bike is most relevant for someone who sees a motorcycle as part of everyday life rather than an occasional indulgence.

It suits riders who value a comfortable riding position, straightforward operation, pillion usability, and a measured 160 cc package. Buyers seeking more aggressive styling or a more performance-led experience should compare other Honda bikes before deciding.

The strongest reason to choose the Unicorn is not that it promises to do everything. It is that its priorities are clear. Take a proper test ride, consider how you will use the motorcycle over several years, and calculate the full ownership budget before booking.

If financing is part of that plan, the Bajaj Finance Two-wheeler Loan can help eligible buyers manage the upfront purchase through instalments. Keep the repayment aligned with your broader budget so that the motorcycle remains easy to live with financially as well as on the road.

*Terms and conditions apply

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