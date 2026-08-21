Supreme Court Status Report: EOW Investigation Finds No Evidence Linking Key IHFL Loans to Sameer Gehlaut Entities

New Delhi: A status report was filed by the Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) before the Supreme Court. The filing has raised questions against previous promoter of Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited (IHFL) Sameer Gehlaut.

The report was filed on 11th August, 2026. It was registered in Special Leave Petition (Civil) No. 2993 of 2025. The reason for this investigation is loans provided by IHFL, now the company is known as Sammaan Capital Limited to five different companies provided by IHFL, now known as Sammaan Capital Limited in- DLF, Vatika, Chordia, Americorp and Reliance ADAG. The FIR alleged that funds that were borrowed by these borrowers were found invested in shell companies linked with Gehlaut. Although the EOW investigation has not found any evidence that proves such link.

All 197 Loan Accounts were fully paid and closed

One of the most important findings of this report was full repayment of these loans. According to the EOW status report, Sammaan Capital has submitted a report from chartered accountants N.D. Kapur & Co. covers 197 loan accounts related to five corporate groups.

The certificate reports a total loan amount of ₹8,267.86 crore, while gross collections was at around ₹11,073.77 crore. The report confirms the status of all 197 accounts as closed.

The EOW report has stated that gross collections are more than the sanctioned amounts. This is important because the original allegations were about unlawful loss to IHFL.

Chordia: ₹50 Crore Payment Found Supported by Business Documentation

The EOW investigated a ₹50 crore payment made by Built To Live Realty LLP, a Chordia Group company. This payment was made to Indiabulls Real Estate Limited (IBREL).

The investigation included the tax invoice, banking records, entries and financial statements. According to the report, the services included market research, project planning, land acquisition assistance, urban planning, regulatory compliance, project management. The report has also confirmed that IBREL is a publicly listed company and it is not only owned by Gehlaut. SEBI has seen a payment made to a listed company but it could not solidify the allegation of self benefit of the promoter.

Most importantly, the investigation could not find any evidence that could prove the ₹50 crore investment was transferred to Gehlaut personally or to an entity related to him.

DLF: No Financial Trail Linking IHFL Loans to Gehlaut Entities