Key Things to Consider Before Applying for a Business Loan

In summary

● Assess your business’s readiness to borrow before applying for a loan.

● Understand what lenders consider when reviewing a business loan application.

● Keep the required information and documents handy to make the application process smoother.

● Choose a loan structure that aligns with your business needs and cash flow.

● Consider the overall loan terms, not just the amount you can borrow.

Check your business loan eligibility

Business loan eligibility requirements vary between lenders, but most applications are assessed against a combination of business, financial, and personal criteria. Reviewing these factors before applying can help you understand whether your business is ready to borrow and whether any documents or financial information need to be updated.

Is your business established?

An established operating history gives lenders greater visibility into a business’s performance and financial stability.

● Business vintage: Lenders generally prefer businesses with an established operating history.

● Business continuity: A consistent operating history can demonstrate stability and the ability to sustain business operations.

● Growth track record: Existing business activity gives lenders a clearer view of revenue generation and financial performance.

Do you have a healthy credit profile?

Your credit history provides an indication of how you have managed previous borrowing and financial commitments.

● CIBIL Score: A stronger credit score generally indicates responsible credit management.

● Repayment history: Consistently repaying previous loans and credit facilities can strengthen your borrowing profile.

● Credit discipline: Responsible use of available credit can support your application during the lender’s assessment.

Does your business meet the basic applicant requirements?

Lenders may also consider certain personal and applicant-level conditions before processing a business loan application.

● Nationality: Applicants should be Indian citizens.

● Age: Applicants should be aged as per the set standards, with the upper age limit applicable at loan maturity.

Are your documents ready?

Having the necessary paperwork organised before applying can make the verification process more efficient.

● Identity documents: Valid KYC documents are required to establish the applicant’s identity and address.

● Business proof: Proof of business ownership helps establish the business’s credentials.

● Financial documents: Additional financial records may be required to support the lender’s assessment.

Documents to keep ready before applying

Having the relevant documents available before beginning the application can help avoid unnecessary delays during verification.