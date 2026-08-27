When Every Step Hurts— How Early Action in Peripheral Artery Disease Can Help Save Limbs and Lives

Peripheral Artery Disease is a progressive vascular condition in which narrowed or blocked arteries restrict blood flow to the limbs, particularly the legs. Often mistaken for routine leg pain or age-related discomfort, this can gradually worsen and, if left untreated, may result in tissue damage, non-healing wounds, gangrene and even amputation. Vascular specialists emphasise that recognising the early warning signs and seeking timely medical intervention can play a crucial role in preserving limbs and maintaining quality of life
“Early detection is critical in Peripheral Artery Disease. Symptoms such as persistent leg pain, discoloration, numbness or wounds that do not heal should never be ignored. With timely intervention, we can restore blood flow, support healing and, in many cases, prevent the progression towards amputation,” says Dr B Velladuraichi - Senior Consultant - Vascular Surgeon, Kumaran Hospital, PH Road, Chennai.
The risk can be particularly significant among patients with diabetes, who may develop non-healing ulcers in the presence of compromised blood circulation. Advances in minimally invasive vascular procedures have, however, provided physicians with effective options to address arterial blockages and restore blood flow.
“As a vascular and endovascular surgeon, I often encounter patients suffering from restricted blood flow to their lower limbs due to vascular blockages. Today, advancements in medical techniques allow us to restore proper circulation, preserve limb function and prevent irreversible damage. Recognising symptoms such as persistent pain, discoloration or numbness and seeking prompt medical intervention is key,” says Dr M. Krishna - Senior Consultant - Vascular Surgeon, Murugan Hospital, Kilpauk, Chennai .
For patients with severe condition, restoring blood flow at the right time can prevent further tissue damage and reduce the risk of complications. Techniques such as balloon angioplasty and stenting can help reopen blocked arteries through minimally invasive approaches.
“In my practice, I’ve treated many patients at risk of amputation due to severe Peripheral Artery Disease. Advanced techniques such as balloon angioplasty, intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) for advanced calcific disease, and sirolimus-eluting bioresorbable scaffolds can help us address blockages and restore blood flow in the arteries of the legs. Stenting may be considered when necessary, depending on the individual patient’s condition. In certain situations, we may also resort to bypass surgery, particularly when the blockage is extensive or previous angioplasty procedures have failed. By restoring blood flow, we can prevent further tissue damage, reduce the risk of gangrene and, ultimately, help avoid amputation,” says Dr Sidharth Viswanathan - Consultant Vascular & Endovascular Surgeon, Amrita Hospital, Kochi.
The potential impact of timely intervention is also evident in patients presenting with diabetic ulcers and critically compromised limbs. In one such case, a patient with diabetes and non-healing ulcers faced the threat of amputation. Balloon angioplasty along with placement of a sirolimus-eluting bioresorbable scaffold helped restore blood flow, deliver targeted medication and support natural vessel healing. Over time, the scaffold dissolved and the ulcers healed, helping save the limb, Dr Sidharth added.
Doctors further stress that patients should not wait for symptoms to become severe before seeking medical advice. Leg pain while walking, cramping, numbness, discoloration and non-healing wounds can all indicate compromised blood flow and warrant evaluation.
“Over the years, I have treated numerous patients with severe arterial blockages that placed their limbs at risk of amputation. Interventional techniques such as angioplasty and stent placement have enabled us to restore blood flow and save limbs that were once considered beyond saving. Early detection and intervention remain the key to preventing major, life-altering consequences. Those with diabetes should pay particular attention to their feet and undergo a vascular evaluation at least once a year. My primary interest is in providing vascular care through minimally invasive approaches, including the use of drug-eluting balloons, which can help restore blood flow while reducing the need for stenting in suitable patients,” says Dr Padmanabhan M.K., Consultant Vascular Surgeon, MES Academy of Medical Sciences, Perinthalmanna.
While medical advancements continue to expand treatment possibilities, specialists reiterate that awareness remains the first line of defence. Delaying treatment can allow poor circulation to progress, increasing the risk of irreversible tissue damage.
“Minimally invasive treatment has changed the way we approach patients with Peripheral Artery Disease and diabetic ulcers. Through interventional procedures we can reopen blocked arteries and significantly improve the blood circulation. When performed at the right time, these interventions can help save the limb, restore function and improve the patient’s quality of life,” says Dr P. Ilayakumar - Associate Professor & Vascular Surgeon at Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital, Chennai.
This is therefore not simply a condition that causes discomfort or limits mobility. It can have serious consequences when warning signs are overlooked. With greater awareness, early diagnosis and timely intervention, patients can have better opportunities for limb preservation and a return to a more active lifestyle. Recognising the symptoms and consulting a vascular specialist at the earliest can ultimately make a crucial difference—not only in saving a limb, but in protecting a patient’s independence and quality of life.
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