When Every Step Hurts— How Early Action in Peripheral Artery Disease Can Help Save Limbs and Lives

“Early detection is critical in Peripheral Artery Disease. Symptoms such as persistent leg pain, discoloration, numbness or wounds that do not heal should never be ignored. With timely intervention, we can restore blood flow, support healing and, in many cases, prevent the progression towards amputation,” says Dr B Velladuraichi - Senior Consultant - Vascular Surgeon, Kumaran Hospital, PH Road, Chennai.

The risk can be particularly significant among patients with diabetes, who may develop non-healing ulcers in the presence of compromised blood circulation. Advances in minimally invasive vascular procedures have, however, provided physicians with effective options to address arterial blockages and restore blood flow.

“As a vascular and endovascular surgeon, I often encounter patients suffering from restricted blood flow to their lower limbs due to vascular blockages. Today, advancements in medical techniques allow us to restore proper circulation, preserve limb function and prevent irreversible damage. Recognising symptoms such as persistent pain, discoloration or numbness and seeking prompt medical intervention is key,” says Dr M. Krishna - Senior Consultant - Vascular Surgeon, Murugan Hospital, Kilpauk, Chennai .

For patients with severe condition, restoring blood flow at the right time can prevent further tissue damage and reduce the risk of complications. Techniques such as balloon angioplasty and stenting can help reopen blocked arteries through minimally invasive approaches.

“In my practice, I’ve treated many patients at risk of amputation due to severe Peripheral Artery Disease. Advanced techniques such as balloon angioplasty, intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) for advanced calcific disease, and sirolimus-eluting bioresorbable scaffolds can help us address blockages and restore blood flow in the arteries of the legs. Stenting may be considered when necessary, depending on the individual patient’s condition. In certain situations, we may also resort to bypass surgery, particularly when the blockage is extensive or previous angioplasty procedures have failed. By restoring blood flow, we can prevent further tissue damage, reduce the risk of gangrene and, ultimately, help avoid amputation,” says Dr Sidharth Viswanathan - Consultant Vascular & Endovascular Surgeon, Amrita Hospital, Kochi.