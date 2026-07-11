How Yash Kataria Is Transforming a 116-Year-Old Legacy into a Future-Ready Enterprise

Founded in 1909 in Ratlam, the 116-year-old company has built its reputation on trust, quality, and exceptional craftsmanship. Anokhilal Ji Kataria, Mentor and Promoter of the Kataria Group, established its core values. The second generation, Ravi Kataria and Sunil Kataria, successfully expanded operations while preserving these principles. Today, the third generation is shaping the future, with the youngest director playing a pivotal leadership role in taking the business to the next level.

Educated in London and Singapore, he brings global perspectives combined with a pragmatic, disciplined approach. His emphasis lies on strengthening internal capabilities, improving operational efficiency, institutionalising governance, and integrating technology across the Group. Under his leadership, the Kataria Group continues structured expansion across real estate, energy, manufacturing, and jewellery, with Kataria Jewellers remaining central to its identity.

His strategic influence is evident in several key initiatives. Earlier this year, the brand launched its second showroom in Indore, one of the largest in Madhya Pradesh, featuring the state’s highest inventory. The new space reflects a modern retail philosophy that combines scale with transparency, curated customer experiences, and unwavering confidence in quality. He has also driven collaborative leadership models, stronger governance frameworks, and moves such as the acquisition of Ratlam Wires, all while maintaining the family’s deep commitment to ethical business practices and community development.

The most transformative step in this journey is the launch of a state-of-the-art, fully integrated jewellery manufacturing facility in Ratlam, the largest single investment in the company’s history. This landmark initiative marks a decisive shift toward complete ownership of the jewellery-making process. The facility brings the entire value chain in-house, including design, development, prototyping, stone setting, polishing, finishing, quality assurance, and customisation.

Beyond efficiency, the facility unlocks greater creative freedom. The brand can now pursue bolder designs, intricate detailing, and innovative silhouettes with precision and flexibility, all while upholding the meticulous craftsmanship that has defined it for generations. Located in Ratlam, a historic centre of jewellery artistry, the unit thoughtfully combines traditional artisan skills with modern manufacturing systems. It is expected to generate significant skilled employment opportunities and contribute positively to regional economic growth.

The facility also strengthens the brand’s capacity to serve discerning clients, including bridal customers, high-net-worth individuals, and collectors, with superior speed, precision, and exclusivity for bespoke creations.

This initiative improves margins, inventory management, and scalability, creating a solid foundation for future expansion across collections, markets, and retail formats. Guided by the wisdom of previous generations and propelled by the youngest director’s forward-looking leadership, Kataria Jewellers is advancing with continuity and purpose. By blending its rich heritage with modern manufacturing excellence, the company is building a resilient, future-ready enterprise poised to thrive in the evolving luxury jewellery landscape.

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