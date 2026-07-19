From Filing to Finality: A Book That Maps the Journey of a Petition

Mention the words court or judiciary, and the first images that come to mind are labyrinthine procedures, repeated adjournments, imposing court halls and legal jargon that often appears inaccessible to the ordinary citizen. While judgments make headlines, the journey a petition undertakes before reaching a judge rarely attracts attention.
It is this lesser-known side of the justice delivery system that Peregrination of a Petition Copy: The Procedural Journey of a Petition Copy in the High Court of Karnataka, a book by advocate Galav Gowda, attempts to explain. Instead of discussing legal doctrines or courtroom advocacy, the book examines the procedural path a petition follows after it enters the High Court registry.
Why ‘Peregrination’?
The title itself is symbolic. Peregrination refers to a long and often winding journey through different stages before reaching a destination. The author employs the word as a metaphor for the movement of a petition through the institutional machinery of the High Court.
Every petition embarks on a structured journey - from filing and scrutiny to listing before the appropriate bench, judicial hearing, post-order processing and eventual preservation in the record room. The book argues that understanding this journey is essential to appreciating how the justice delivery system functions.
Explaining the Court’s Inner Workings
Unlike conventional legal texts that focus on statutes and judicial precedents, this book concentrates on the administrative framework that supports litigation.
It explains the classification of cases, different types of petitions, the filing process, scrutiny by the registry, the role of the Board Branch, court halls, judges’ chambers, the Scanning and Autograph Branch, Pending Branch, Copy Branch, Index Branch and Record Room. It also explains procedural concepts such as process fee and certified copies, making subjects that often appear technical more accessible.
For law students and litigants, these processes can be confusing. The author’s objective is to simplify them without diluting their importance.
The Registry: An Often- Overlooked Institution
A recurring theme in the book is the importance of the High Court registry and its personnel.
While judges and advocates remain the public face of the judiciary, the day-to-day functioning of courts depends equally on registrars, section officers, court officers, clerks, typists, stenographers, scanning personnel and record keepers. Their work ensures that petitions are processed, listed and preserved in accordance with established procedures.
The book draws attention to this administrative ecosystem, which generally receives little public attention.
About the Author
Galav Gowda is a practising advocate before the High Court of Karnataka and the Supreme Court of India.
He holds a B.B.A., LL.B. (Hons.) and LL.M. from Alliance University, along with a Post-Graduate Diploma in Cyber Law and Cyber Forensics from the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru. He is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in Criminal Law.
He began his practice under Sri Subramanya R., former Additional Advocate General, and has also worked under the guidance of Senior Advocate Sanjay Nuli at the Supreme Court of India. He is a member of the Supreme Court Bar Association.
According to the book, this is his seventh publication. The author presents the work as a practical guide based on his courtroom experience rather than as an academic treatise.
A Practical Guide for Beginners
The book is primarily intended for young advocates, law students, judicial interns and litigants.
Legal education often emphasises substantive law, but the early years of legal practice demand familiarity with procedural compliance - removing office objections, ensuring proper filing, obtaining listings and navigating registry procedures. The book seeks to bridge the gap between classroom learning and everyday court practice by documenting these processes in a structured manner.
Why Even the Common Man Should Read it
Although aimed primarily at young advocates and law students, the book also helps ordinary citizens understand how cases move through the High Court. For litigants, it offers a clearer picture of court procedures, reducing uncertainty and making the judicial process less intimidating.
Why the Book Matters
Much of the public conversation on judicial reforms revolves around pendency, infrastructure, digitisation and appointments. Comparatively little attention is paid to the procedural framework that enables courts to function on a daily basis.
Peregrination of a Petition Copy attempts to document this procedural architecture. It reminds readers that litigation involves much more than courtroom arguments and judicial pronouncements. Before a matter is heard, it passes through several procedural stages that are essential to the administration of justice.
Rather than simplifying the law itself, the book simplifies the processes surrounding it. For young lawyers, law students and litigants seeking to understand how a petition moves through the High Court of Karnataka, it serves as a practical introduction to an aspect of the judicial system that usually remains behind the scenes.
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