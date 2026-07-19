From Filing to Finality: A Book That Maps the Journey of a Petition

Why ‘Peregrination’?

The title itself is symbolic. Peregrination refers to a long and often winding journey through different stages before reaching a destination. The author employs the word as a metaphor for the movement of a petition through the institutional machinery of the High Court.

Every petition embarks on a structured journey - from filing and scrutiny to listing before the appropriate bench, judicial hearing, post-order processing and eventual preservation in the record room. The book argues that understanding this journey is essential to appreciating how the justice delivery system functions.

Explaining the Court’s Inner Workings

Unlike conventional legal texts that focus on statutes and judicial precedents, this book concentrates on the administrative framework that supports litigation.

It explains the classification of cases, different types of petitions, the filing process, scrutiny by the registry, the role of the Board Branch, court halls, judges’ chambers, the Scanning and Autograph Branch, Pending Branch, Copy Branch, Index Branch and Record Room. It also explains procedural concepts such as process fee and certified copies, making subjects that often appear technical more accessible.

For law students and litigants, these processes can be confusing. The author’s objective is to simplify them without diluting their importance.

The Registry: An Often- Overlooked Institution

A recurring theme in the book is the importance of the High Court registry and its personnel.

While judges and advocates remain the public face of the judiciary, the day-to-day functioning of courts depends equally on registrars, section officers, court officers, clerks, typists, stenographers, scanning personnel and record keepers. Their work ensures that petitions are processed, listed and preserved in accordance with established procedures.

The book draws attention to this administrative ecosystem, which generally receives little public attention.