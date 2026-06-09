Why AC prices vary in India in 2026: Factors everyone should know before shopping

Walk into any store this summer and you will find two 1.5-ton split ACs sitting next to each other with a Rs. 30,000 price gap between them. The cheaper model has a fixed-speed compressor, a 3-star rating, and aluminium fins. The expensive one has an inverter compressor, a 5-star rating, copper condenser fins, Wi-Fi, and a PM 2.5 filter. Both cool a room. But the cheaper one will cost more to run, need more servicing, and perform less consistently over five years. Understanding what drives AC prices in India in 2026 makes the difference between a good purchase and an expensive regret.
During the Bajaj Finance Summer Sale, you can purchase your preferred AC at a highly competitive price, thanks to limited-time offers and discounts at Bajaj Finance partner stores. Browse models on Bajaj Mall, compare capacities, BEE ratings, and features, and visit any of the 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities. With an Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh and repayment tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months, you can split the cost into manageable monthly instalments. Select models also come with a zero down payment offer, reducing your payment burden.
Key factors that affect AC prices in India in 2026
Understanding these six factors helps buyers compare models fairly and shortlist the right AC for their room, budget, and usage habits.
AC type: Window ACs are the most affordable due to their compact all-in-one design. Split ACs cost more because of separate indoor and outdoor units, with smart and hot-and-cold models sitting at the premium end.
Capacity and tonnage: Prices rise with capacity. A 2-ton AC costs more than a 1.5-ton, which costs more than a 1-ton. Buyers should match tonnage to room size.
Compressor type and star rating: Inverter compressors adjust speed based on cooling load, delivering lower electricity bills and quieter operation at a higher upfront cost. A 5-star BEE-rated AC costs more than a 3-star model but saves meaningfully on electricity over a full summer.
Build quality and materials: ACs with copper condensers and anti-corrosive coated fins cost more than aluminium alternatives but transfer heat more efficiently, resist coastal corrosion better, and need fewer repairs over time.
Smart features and filtration: Wi-Fi control, convertible cooling modes, PM 2.5 filters, HEPA filtration, and self-clean functions all add to the price.
Brand positioning: ACs from LG, Samsung, Daikin, and Blue Star command a premium over newer brands due to stronger service networks, better warranty coverage, and more extensively tested technology.
Top-selling AC models to explore in India in June 2026
From budget inverter models to premium 5-star options, here are some of the best-selling AC models:
Disclaimer: Prices and EMIs may differ based on model variant, location, partner store, and ongoing offers. Please verify the latest pricing details before making a purchase.
Limited-time offers on air conditioners
Top AC brands are running summer discounts at Bajaj Finance partner stores. Check current offers before visiting a store.
Terms and conditions apply. Check with your store for details.
How to buy an AC from Bajaj Finance partner stores
Bajaj Finance makes it straightforward to bring home the right AC this summer. Follow these steps to get started:
Browse and compare online: Explore AC models on Bajaj Mall and compare price, capacity, BEE rating, and features before visiting a store.
Visit partner stores: Check shortlisted models at Bajaj Finance partner stores and get expert guidance from in-store representatives.
Opt for Easy EMI Loan: Finance up to Rs. 5 lakh with tenures of 3 to 60 months. Zero down payment available on select models.
Check eligibility online: Verify your pre-approved limit using your mobile number and OTP on the Bajaj Finance website.
Use the Insta EMI Card: Existing cardholders can convert purchases into EMIs instantly through a paperless process.
Whether you are comparing AC prices across brands for the same tonnage, trying to understand whether a 5-star AC is worth the extra cost, or searching for the best 1.5-ton inverter split AC under Rs. 50,000 in India in 2026, Bajaj Finance make it simple and affordable.
Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative.