Why AC prices vary in India in 2026: Factors everyone should know before shopping

Walk into any store this summer and you will find two 1.5-ton split ACs sitting next to each other with a Rs. 30,000 price gap between them. The cheaper model has a fixed-speed compressor, a 3-star rating, and aluminium fins. The expensive one has an inverter compressor, a 5-star rating, copper condenser fins, Wi-Fi, and a PM 2.5 filter. Both cool a room. But the cheaper one will cost more to run, need more servicing, and perform less consistently over five years. Understanding what drives AC prices in India in 2026 makes the difference between a good purchase and an expensive regret.

During the Bajaj Finance Summer Sale, you can purchase your preferred AC at a highly competitive price, thanks to limited-time offers and discounts at Bajaj Finance partner stores. Browse models on Bajaj Mall, compare capacities, BEE ratings, and features, and visit any of the 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities. With an Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh and repayment tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months, you can split the cost into manageable monthly instalments. Select models also come with a zero down payment offer, reducing your payment burden.