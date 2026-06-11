Kalliyath Reinforces Commitment to Sustainability with World Environment Day Initiatives Across Kerala

Extending the efforts beyond campuses, Kalliyath also partnered with Red FM for a beach-cleaning activity at Fort Kochi Beach. The drive witnessed participation from volunteers, local communities, and environmental advocates, highlighting the importance of preserving Kerala’s coastal ecosystems and promoting responsible public engagement toward waste management and environmental protection.

Adding a unique public-facing element to the campaign, Kalliyath unveiled a symbolic “TMT Tree” installation at Forum Mall. Designed to represent strength rooted in sustainability, the installation aimed to spark conversations around eco-conscious construction and the future of responsible infrastructure development in India.

These initiatives are part of Kalliyath’s broader sustainability vision, anchored by its flagship Green Core project in Palakkad. Envisioned as one of India’s most advanced green steel manufacturing facilities, the project is designed to reduce the environmental impact of TMT production through resource-efficient processes, responsible water management, and sustainable manufacturing technologies. With an investment of nearly ₹500 crore, Green Core represents Kalliyath’s long-term commitment to driving innovation and environmental responsibility within the steel industry.

Through Green Core and its community-led environmental initiatives, Kalliyath continues to strengthen its commitment to building a more sustainable future, reinforcing its position as one of India’s leading environmentally conscious TMT steel brands.

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