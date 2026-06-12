Did You Know? There Are Multiple Types of Dandruff, And Your Shampoo Needs to Address Both

What's Actually Causing the Flakes

Before getting into the types of dandruff, it helps to understand what causes dandruff in the first place, because it isn't simply a hygiene issue, and it isn't caused by a dry scalp alone.

At the root of dandruff is a naturally occurring yeast called Malassezia globosa. It lives on everyone's scalp and is usually harmless. The problem starts when conditions on the scalp- excess oil production, sweat, heat, pollution, or infrequent washing, allow it to multiply more actively than usual. As it feeds on the scalp's natural oils, it produces by-products that irritate the scalp, trigger inflammation, and speed up the shedding of skin cells. Those shed cells are what appear as visible flakes.

This is why dandruff keeps coming back for so many people. Shampoos that only remove dandruff from the surface don't address the underlying microbial imbalance that keeps producing them. Once the shampoo is washed out, the cycle starts again.

Two Types of Dandruff. One Scalp. Very Different Origins.

Dandruff can be broadly categorised into two types: dry flaky dandruff and oily sticky dandruff. Both are signs of the same underlying imbalance, but where they form, and how they need to be treated, is quite different.

Dry flaky dandruff is what most people picture when they think of dandruff. These form on the outer layer of the scalp when skin cells shed unevenly due to irritation. They tend to be visible on the hair and clothing and are often the first thing people notice. Depending on the scalp's oil levels, they may appear as fine, powdery white flakes that fall freely- common in drier scalp types.

Oily sticky dandruff, on the other hand, is slightly yellowish, sticky flakes that are clumped together and look slightly sticky. These flakes often stick to the scalp or nails rather than falling freely on clothing, which is more typical when excess oil is involved.

Did You Know?

The key difference between oily and dry dandruff lies in scalp oil levels and flake texture. Oily sticky dandruff requires controlling excess oil along with antifungal action, and dry flaky dandruff requires maintaining scalp balance without excessive stripping, while still addressing yeast activity. Without understanding the difference, one cannot treat the problem effectively and end up using any anti-dandruff shampoo which brings back dandruff despite regular washing. .

Why Treating Only One Type Isn't Enough

This is where a lot of anti-dandruff routines fall short. If a shampoo is only formulated to address a certain type of dandruff, it will cause the problem to constantly reoccur. The result is dandruff that keeps coming back, no matter how frequently the hair is washed. Hence, one should always look for the hero ingredient that help in getting rid of dandruff at its source – Piroctone Olamine.

It is also worth noting that many people switch shampoos frequently, looking for immediate dandruff removal. The problem with a lot of anti-dandruff shampoos is that they treat what you can see, not what's causing it. Dandruff may reduce for a wash or two, but if the underlying microbial imbalance on the scalp is still active, they will return. What's actually needed is a formula that works for both types of dandruff. Effective ingredients such as Piroctone Olamine in your anti-dandruff shampoo penetrates upto five layers deep to fight the root cause and help prevent recurrence.