How Poor Indoor Air Quality Affects Your Kid’s Health

When people hear about air quality, they generally think of outdoor air quality, as pollution is usually associated with the outdoors. Let us understand more through an example given below.
A small family of 3 is living in Noida, who are praised for their parenting methods. They have enrolled their son in one of the best schools, trying their best to provide the best nutrition to their child. They would close the doors and windows in case of poor outdoor air quality and would keep their child with them all the time, even during cooking, their child would sit near them and do his homework.
This seems like a perfect environment for the child, but here is the issue. The kid keeps falling sick for no apparent reason. Sometimes it is because of a dust allergy, other times it's because of the seasonal changes. They were baffled as to what the actual issue is!
It was only when they went to see another doctor, who asked them a strange question-” How is the indoor air quality of your house?” After this, without wasting any more time, they installed an air purification system for their home.
This blog will help you understand how poor indoor air quality can affect your child’s health.
What Makes Indoor Air Quality Poor?
Indian houses are always busy doing something; you can spot one member of the family dusting, while the other is lighting agarbatti for pooja, and someone else cooking. These small household activities are often ignored by all, as it is considered a normal timetable for every household. However, they can become a potential contributor to the poor indoor air quality for the following reasons:
● Particulate matter (PM2.5 & PM10) is released from candles, agarbattis, mosquito repellent coils and cooking fumes.
● Carbon Monooxide is released from heaters and gas stoves.
● Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) are emitted from cleaning sprays, paints, air fresheners and adhesives.
● Biological pollutants are released from pet dander, dust mites and fungal moulds.
Why Are Kids More Vulnerable to Indoor Air Pollution?
Children are different from an average healthy adult. Their bodies are evolving, and their lungs continue to develop during their teenage years. The tiny air sacs known as alveoli are still multiplying and maturing throughout early childhood.
Another reason is the difference in the rate of breathing between a child and an adult. A grown adult usually takes approx 12 to 20 breaths per minute, whereas a child breathes faster than adults. In the first two years of their life, the average breathing rate drops from about 44 breaths per minute at birth to 26 breaths per minute by age two.
Children spend most of their time on floors, where dust particles are concentrated.
To maintain the health of members at home, especially children, people have resorted to installing a home air purifier.
Impact of Indoor Air Pollution on Your Kid’s Health And Well-Being
After discussing how children are more vulnerable to indoor air pollution, let us see the impact of poor indoor air quality on their health.
● Asthma is most common among children. It can be triggered due to prolonged exposure to dust mites, PM2.5, and pet dander.
● Cognitive abilities suffer due to elevated levels of CO2. For instance, if a child is sleeping in a room with doors and windows shut, the CO2 levels can elevate from 1,500 to 2,000 ppm. CO2 levels above 1,000 ppm start to impair decision-making.
● Poor quality of sleep due to particulate matter, VOCs and a high concentration of CO2 in a closed room. These pollutants prevent the child from entering into deep and restorative sleep.
Many people prefer HEPA air purifiers as they capture fine dust, particulate matter and allergens commonly found in homes, which can reduce the vulnerability to indoor pollution.
Practical Ways to Manage Indoor Air Pollutants
You can take a few yet important practical steps to protect your child’s health and well-being.
● Installing a room air purifier with a multi-stage purifier filter system, including a pre-filter, a HEPA filter, an activated carbon filter and plasma filtration technology to improve air quality inside.
● A thorough cleaning of the home would ensure that there is no concentration of pollutants on floors, in corners or furniture that can contribute to indoor pollution.
● Proper ventilation of the home would dilute the indoor air quality. In addition, using an air filter for the home can help trap indoor pollutants.
● Using a chimney for cooking prevents cooking fumes from staying indoors.
● Using wet mopping and dusting instead of dry dusting to prevent dust particles from scattering everywhere.
Conclusion
Children are more sensitive to indoor air pollution as their bodies are still developing. Basic household activities like dusting can trigger allergic reactions. For this, a healthy and breathable environment is required. It does not require drastic lifestyle changes, but small practical measures mentioned above can be done along with using the best air purifier to ensure your child breathes well.
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