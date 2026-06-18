How Poor Indoor Air Quality Affects Your Kid’s Health

What Makes Indoor Air Quality Poor?

Indian houses are always busy doing something; you can spot one member of the family dusting, while the other is lighting agarbatti for pooja, and someone else cooking. These small household activities are often ignored by all, as it is considered a normal timetable for every household. However, they can become a potential contributor to the poor indoor air quality for the following reasons:

● Particulate matter (PM 2.5 & PM 10 ) is released from candles, agarbattis, mosquito repellent coils and cooking fumes.

● Carbon Monooxide is released from heaters and gas stoves.

● Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) are emitted from cleaning sprays, paints, air fresheners and adhesives.

● Biological pollutants are released from pet dander, dust mites and fungal moulds.

Why Are Kids More Vulnerable to Indoor Air Pollution?

Children are different from an average healthy adult. Their bodies are evolving, and their lungs continue to develop during their teenage years. The tiny air sacs known as alveoli are still multiplying and maturing throughout early childhood.

Another reason is the difference in the rate of breathing between a child and an adult. A grown adult usually takes approx 12 to 20 breaths per minute, whereas a child breathes faster than adults. In the first two years of their life, the average breathing rate drops from about 44 breaths per minute at birth to 26 breaths per minute by age two.

Children spend most of their time on floors, where dust particles are concentrated.

To maintain the health of members at home, especially children, people have resorted to installing a home air purifier.

Impact of Indoor Air Pollution on Your Kid’s Health And Well-Being

After discussing how children are more vulnerable to indoor air pollution, let us see the impact of poor indoor air quality on their health.

● Asthma is most common among children. It can be triggered due to prolonged exposure to dust mites, PM 2.5 , and pet dander.

● Cognitive abilities suffer due to elevated levels of CO 2 . For instance, if a child is sleeping in a room with doors and windows shut, the CO 2 levels can elevate from 1,500 to 2,000 ppm. CO 2 levels above 1,000 ppm start to impair decision-making.

● Poor quality of sleep due to particulate matter, VOCs and a high concentration of CO 2 in a closed room. These pollutants prevent the child from entering into deep and restorative sleep.

Many people prefer HEPA air purifiers as they capture fine dust, particulate matter and allergens commonly found in homes, which can reduce the vulnerability to indoor pollution.