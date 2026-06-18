Metromed International Cardiac Centre Performs Kerala’s First Pulsed Field Ablation Procedure for Atrial Fibrillation on the First Day of Its Launch in India.

Understanding Atrial Fibrillation: A Common Yet Serious Heart Rhythm Disorder

Atrial fibrillation, commonly known as AF, is the most prevalent sustained cardiac arrhythmia worldwide. In this condition, the upper chambers of the heart, known as the atria, beat rapidly and irregularly instead of contracting in a coordinated manner. Patients often experience symptoms such as palpitations, breathlessness, fatigue, reduced exercise tolerance, dizziness, or chest discomfort. However, some individuals may remain asymptomatic, making the condition difficult to detect.

AF is not merely a disturbance of heart rhythm; it carries significant health risks. The irregular beating of the atria can lead to blood stagnation and clot formation within the heart. These clots may travel to the brain and cause stroke. Patients with atrial fibrillation have a substantially higher risk of stroke compared to the general population. In addition, AF can contribute to heart failure, deterioration in cardiac function, repeated hospitalizations, and reduced quality of life. Early diagnosis and appropriate treatment are therefore crucial in preventing long-term complications.

Discussing the procedural aspects, Dr Arun Gopi, Head of the Electrophysiology Division, elaborated:

"The procedures were performed using a contemporary Pulsed Field Ablation platform designed specifically for pulmonary vein isolation in patients with paroxysmal atrial fibrillation. The interventions were carried out under comprehensive intracardiac echocardiographic guidance, enabling real-time visualization of cardiac structures throughout the procedure."

"Following vascular access through the femoral veins, intracardiac echocardiography (ICE) was utilized to guide transseptal puncture, allowing safe access from the right atrium into the left atrium. Detailed anatomical assessment of the left atrium and pulmonary veins was performed, after which the PFA catheter was positioned sequentially at each pulmonary vein ostium. Pulsed electrical fields were delivered in a controlled manner to achieve circumferential pulmonary vein isolation."

"The selective nature of pulsed field energy allows effective myocardial ablation while preserving adjacent structures. All three patients underwent successful pulmonary vein isolation with excellent procedural outcomes."