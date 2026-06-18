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Understanding Childhood Cancer: Early Awareness, Precision Treatment, and Hope for Cure

By Dr. Srinivas Chilukuri, Senior Consultant – Radiation Oncology, Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, Chennai
Understanding Childhood Cancer: Early Awareness, Precision Treatment, and Hope for Cure
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3 min read

Childhood cancers refer to cancers that occur in children and adolescents. Although cancer is often associated with aging and lifestyle factors, it is important to understand that a significant number of cancers also affect the younger population. In India, nearly 14 lakh new cancer cases are diagnosed every year, and approximately 3–5% of these are pediatric cancers.

This translates to an estimated 50,000–70,000 children being diagnosed with cancer annually in the country.

Types of Childhood Cancers

The most common childhood cancers include:

  • Leukemias (blood cancers), which are the single most common group and account for nearly 40% of cases

  • Lymphomas, cancers of the lymphatic system

  • Brain tumors, among the most common solid tumors

  • Sarcomas, including bone and soft tissue tumors

  • Other cancers such as kidney tumors, liver tumors, abdominal tumors, and eye tumors like retinoblastoma

Each of these conditions requires specialized, multidisciplinary care and a highly individualized treatment approach.

Why Early Diagnosis Matters

One of the most critical factors influencing outcomes in childhood cancer is early diagnosis. When detected early, many childhood cancers are highly curable, and treatment is often less intensive.

Unfortunately, in India, survival rates currently range between 40–50%, and two of the key reasons for this are delayed diagnosis and treatment abandonment partway through therapy. The delay in diagnosis often occurs due to lack of awareness among parents and primary healthcare providers.

Even a delay of a few weeks or months can significantly impact the complexity of treatment and overall prognosis.

What Causes Childhood Cancer?

Unlike adult cancers, where lifestyle and environmental factors such as smoking, obesity, and pollution play a major role, childhood cancers are primarily driven by genetic alterations, most of which arise by chance and are not inherited from the parents.

These genetic changes may occur spontaneously or during early development, affecting how cells grow and divide. While the exact trigger is not always known, these alterations lead to uncontrolled cell growth and tumor formation.

Advancements in Treatment and Survival

Over the past few decades, survival outcomes in pediatric cancer have significantly improved due to:

  • Early and accurate diagnosis

  • Safer and more effective chemotherapy protocols

  • Advances in surgery and targeted therapies

  • Improved infection control and supportive care

  • Highly precise radiation techniques such as proton therapy

These advances have transformed pediatric cancer from a largely fatal disease to one where long-term survival is increasingly achievable.

The Role of Precision in Cancer Care

Precision is now the cornerstone of modern oncology. This is especially important in children, as they are still growing and developing.

Radiation therapy, when required, must be delivered with extreme precision to ensure maximum tumor control while protecting healthy tissues and organs. This is where proton therapy plays a major role.

How Proton Therapy Helps Children

Proton therapy is an advanced form of radiation treatment that allows doctors to target tumors very precisely while minimizing exposure to surrounding healthy tissues.

This is particularly important in children because it helps:

  • Reduce long-term side effects

  • Protect growth and development

  • Preserve vital functions such as fertility and hormonal balance

  • Improve long-term quality of life

Children with brain tumors and sarcomas, in particular, benefit significantly from this approach.

Balancing Cure and Quality of Life

Today, many children who survive cancer go on to live for decades after treatment. This makes it essential not only to focus on curing the disease but also on minimizing long-term side effects of therapy.

Modern treatment approaches now aim to ensure:

  • High cure rates

  • Minimal long-term complications

  • Better survivorship outcomes 

Hope and the Importance of Awareness

Despite the challenges, childhood cancers are among the most treatable forms of cancer when diagnosed early and managed appropriately.

Increasing awareness among parents, caregivers, and healthcare providers is crucial. Symptoms such as persistent pain, unexplained swelling, prolonged fever, or unusual lumps in children should never be ignored.

With timely diagnosis, advanced treatment techniques, and multidisciplinary care, many children can be cured and go on to lead healthy lives.

“Precision in cancer care is not just about treating the disease: it is about protecting the future of every child.”

Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative.