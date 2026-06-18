What Your Oily Scalp Is Trying to Tell You

The Head & Shoulders Deep Cleanse Dandruff Shampoo is built specifically for this. It's not a general-purpose anti-dandruff shampoo, it's designed for oily, dandruff-prone scalps, and that specificity shows in how it's formulated.

Formulated with Oxygenated Charcoal and Piroctone Olamine (PO), the shampoo helps deeply cleanse oily scalp build-up while PO penetrates up to 5 layers deep to fight the root cause of dandruff and help prevent recurrence.

Head & Shoulders Deep Cleanse Shampoo contains Piroctone Olamine (PO), a key anti-dandruff ingredient that helps fight the dandruff-causing fungus and helps prevent dandruff from coming back. And it comes with the fresh scent of menthol leaves, which does more than just smell good- the scalp genuinely feels cleaner after rinsing, not just temporarily refreshed.

A quick look at what you're getting:

● Oxygenated charcoal draws out excess oil and buildup that regular shampoos leave behind

● Piroctone Olamine targets dandruff-causing microbes and keeps them from coming back

● Five-layer deep cleanse reaches the oily, sticky dandruff that sits deeper than the surface

● Fresh menthol fragrance leaves the scalp feeling properly clean after every wash

● When it comes to anti-dandruff care, Head & Shoulders is one the most trusted choices of dermatologists*

Using It

The application is straightforward- dampen hair with lukewarm water, massage gently, and rinse thoroughly with cold water in a downward direction. No waiting time, no extra steps. Recommended to be used at least two-three times a week, it delivers up to 100% protection from oily, sticky dandruff.^

What I noticed from the first wash was how well it lathered and how clean the scalp felt after rinsing. Not the kind of clean that wears off in an hour- a deeper, less-weighed-down kind of clean that I hadn't really felt with other shampoos I'd tried for the same problem.

What Changed Over Time

The real difference showed up with consistent use. The greasy feeling that used to return within hours of washing started taking noticeably longer to come back. The sticky, yellowish flakes that had been a constant presence eased up significantly. My scalp felt less itchy between washes, and my hair overall felt lighter and more manageable, because when the scalp is properly clear, the hair responds differently too.

What I appreciated most was that it didn't leave my scalp feeling stripped or dry in the process. It cleared the excess without overcorrecting, which is something I'd be worried about going in.

Who Should Try This

If your scalp is consistently oily, your dandruff is the sticky, heavy kind rather than fine and powdery, and your current shampoo just isn't keeping up, this is worth trying. It's a targeted solution for a specific problem, and for oily, dandruff-prone scalps, that targeting is exactly what makes it work.

Final Verdict

The oxygenated charcoal formula helps deeply cleanse oily scalp build-up, while Piroctone Olamine (PO) targets the root cause of dandruff. With regular use, it helps provide protection from Oily Sticky Dandruff and helps prevent dandruff from coming back, making Head &Shoulders Deep Cleanse Shampoo a strong choice for anyone dealing with an oily, dandruff-prone scalp.

^Only visible flakes. With regular use of at least 3 times a week.

*Head & Shoulders is recommended by 8/10 dermatologists as surveyed with dermatologists aware of Head & Shoulders at the 2023 World Congress of Dermatology, Singapore.

Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative.