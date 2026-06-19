Best Laptop for Beginners in India (Students' Guide)

Which laptops suit students who want AI-ready features?

Two options in the shortlist carry Copilot+ or AI PC positioning, each taking a different approach to the same idea.

ASUS Vivobook 14 AI Snapdragon X

The ASUS Vivobook 14 AI runs a Snapdragon X X1-26-100 processor with a 45 TOPS NPU that qualifies it as a Copilot+ PC, paired with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, a 14-inch WUXGA display, and a 1.49kg frame, all at ₹56,990.

The ARM-based Snapdragon platform tends to run cool and quiet, which helps during long lecture days. Students should confirm that their college apps, exam software, and any specialist tools run on Windows on ARM before committing.

Dell 14 Plus AI (Core Ultra 5 226V)

The Dell 14 Plus takes the conventional Intel path with a Core Ultra 5 226V and Intel Arc 130V graphics, offering broad Windows app compatibility alongside AI PC branding.

With 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB SSD in a compact 14-inch body, it handles Office, browsing, video calls, and light creative tasks without the compatibility questions that come with ARM laptops. Verify whether the Flipkart listing shows the FHD+ or 2.5K display variant before purchasing.

Which laptops suit students who prefer larger screens or familiar brands?

For students studying mostly at home or in a hostel, screen space and brand familiarity can be the deciding factor.

HP OmniBook 5 (16-inch)

The HP OmniBook 5 brings a 16-inch 2K IPS display to the shortlist, making it noticeably more comfortable for split-screen study, spreadsheets, and long document reading than any 14-inch option. It pairs a 13th Gen Core i5-1334U with 16GB LPDDR5x RAM, 512GB SSD, and a backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad.

The HP India store listed a price of ₹67,499; verify the live price and exact SKU on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Metal

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 offers a slim metal build with with the Snapdragon X X1-26-100 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB UFS storage for smooth everyday multitasking, browsing, streaming, and productivity work. It runs on the Snapdragon X processor with Qualcomm Adreno graphics.

The laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with an 60Hz refresh rate, alongside Dolby Atmos stereo speakers and dual microphones, making it practical for online classes, video calls, entertainment, and content consumption.

The device is powered by a 4-cell Lithium-Ion battery. It comes with a 45W AC adapter, supporting long usage sessions with convenient charging for students who frequently move between classes, libraries, and cafes.

Opting for open-box delivery can also help verify the laptop’s physical condition and included accessories at the time of delivery.

How do these five laptops compare at a glance?

The right choice depends on where you study, what your course demands, and how much you commute.