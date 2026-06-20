Your journey to yourself begins here

For Flexi Yoga founder Jayarani Thilak, yoga is not a cure for illness but a way of life that nurtures the mind and transforms the body
Jayarani Thilak’s quest for yoga began not in a studio or an ashram, but in a mother's search for answers. Today, the founder of Flexi Yoga in Kozhikode has spent 27 years practising yoga and a decade teaching it. Her classes reach students across India and abroad, but her journey started with a deeply personal challenge—helping her young daughter overcome severe respiratory difficulties.
"It changed my life," she says. "That was when I understood the depth of yoga and decided I wanted to learn it seriously."
A Personal Turning Point
Jayarani's daughter struggled with wheezing from birth. By the time she joined LKG, even walking to school had become difficult. The family explored various forms of treatment, from allopathy to homeopathy, but found little relief. Then came a suggestion to try pranayama.
Jayarani enrolled her daughter in lessons and joined her during the sessions. What followed left a lasting impression. "Within two weeks, there was a remarkable improvement. Seeing that transformation happen in front of me was extraordinary. It inspired me to begin my own yoga journey."
She completed a short course and committed herself to regular practice. Though there were occasional breaks, she always returned to the yoga mat.
Beyond Treatment
Over the years, Jayarani has trained in Hatha Yoga, Ashtanga Yoga and Vinyasa Yoga. She holds a PG Diploma in Yoga from Annamalai University, a Level 3 Yoga Professional Certification from the Ministry of AYUSH, and a P.G. Diploma in Counselling Psychology from Calicut University.
"Yoga is not a treatment," she says. "Its primary purpose is mental peace and mastery over the mind. The improvement in physical health is a benefit that comes along with consistent practice."
She believes many people approach yoga seeking relief from diabetes, hypertension, joint pain or weight-related concerns. While such benefits are often reported, she stresses that yoga should be viewed as a lifestyle rather than a quick remedy. "The key is consistency. If you practise regularly, positive changes will follow."
Making Yoga a Daily Habit
Jayarani's day begins at 5 am, leading multiple sessions and practice classes. While, she offers personalised guidance, she increasingly encourages online participation. "People can practise comfortably from home and save travel time," she says. Her students range from children to senior citizens. "There is no age limit. Yoga is for everyone."
More than teaching, Jayarani leads daily practice sessions, monitoring her students and correcting them on the spot. As she puts it, “Every day we do warm-ups, asanas, pranayama, and relaxation,” she adds.
Jayarani also guides students across the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, the UAE and South Korea.
One Hour for Yourself
As International Yoga Day approaches, Jayarani's message is to make yoga a natural part of your routine as brushing your teeth or having breakfast. "We all have 24 hours in a day," she says. "Yoga asks for just one hour."
That single hour, filled with warm-ups, asanas, pranayama and relaxation, may seem small. But, as Jayarani's own story shows, a few mindful moments each day can shape a lifetime of wellbeing.
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