Your journey to yourself begins here

A Personal Turning Point

Jayarani's daughter struggled with wheezing from birth. By the time she joined LKG, even walking to school had become difficult. The family explored various forms of treatment, from allopathy to homeopathy, but found little relief. Then came a suggestion to try pranayama.

Jayarani enrolled her daughter in lessons and joined her during the sessions. What followed left a lasting impression. "Within two weeks, there was a remarkable improvement. Seeing that transformation happen in front of me was extraordinary. It inspired me to begin my own yoga journey."

She completed a short course and committed herself to regular practice. Though there were occasional breaks, she always returned to the yoga mat.

Beyond Treatment

Over the years, Jayarani has trained in Hatha Yoga, Ashtanga Yoga and Vinyasa Yoga. She holds a PG Diploma in Yoga from Annamalai University, a Level 3 Yoga Professional Certification from the Ministry of AYUSH, and a P.G. Diploma in Counselling Psychology from Calicut University.

"Yoga is not a treatment," she says. "Its primary purpose is mental peace and mastery over the mind. The improvement in physical health is a benefit that comes along with consistent practice."

She believes many people approach yoga seeking relief from diabetes, hypertension, joint pain or weight-related concerns. While such benefits are often reported, she stresses that yoga should be viewed as a lifestyle rather than a quick remedy. "The key is consistency. If you practise regularly, positive changes will follow."