How Much Gold Loan You Can Get Today Based on Current Gold Prices

How today's gold price determines your loan amount

Gold prices in India are updated every morning based on rates published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA). When you apply for a gold loan, lenders such as Bajaj Finance use the lower of the previous day's closing price or the 30-day average price published by IBJA or a SEBI-regulated commodity exchange to value your gold. This protects both the borrower and the lender from short-term price volatility and ensures the valuation is fair and stable.

Once your gold is assessed for weight and purity, the RBI-prescribed Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio of up to 85% is applied to arrive at your eligible loan amount. For example, if your 22 carat gold is valued at ₹2 lakh on the day of assessment, your gold loan amount could be up to ₹1.70 lakh. On a day when gold prices are higher, that same gold could fetch a larger loan. This is why applying on a day when gold prices are favourable can make a meaningful difference to how much you walk away with.

Why a low gold loan interest rate makes borrowing smarter

Today gold loan in India is making it easier than ever for borrowers to unlock the value of their gold quickly — with minimal paperwork, transparent valuation, and same-day disbursal in most cases.

Beyond the loan amount, the interest rate you pay determines the true cost of borrowing. A low gold loan interest rate keeps your monthly interest obligation manageable and reduces your total repayment over the tenure. Bajaj Finance offers gold loan interest rates starting from 9.50% per annum — significantly lower than most unsecured loan options such as personal loans or credit cards. This low gold loan interest rate combined with convenient repayment options makes a gold loan one of the most cost-effective ways to access funds against an asset you already own.

You can get a gold loan against gold jewellery, ornaments and coins with the convenience to choose from multiple interest repayment options— monthly, bi-monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annual basis, with the principal settled at the end of the tenure. There are no foreclosure charges — so you can close the loan early without any penalty if your finances allow.

How to estimate your today gold loan amount

Before visiting a branch, use a gold loan calculator. Enter the weight of your gold in grams and its purity in karats, and the calculator uses the current IBJA-referenced rate to give you an instant estimate of your eligible loan amount. With Bajaj Finance, loan amounts are available from ₹5,000 to ₹2 crore — making it suitable for a wide range of financial needs, from small emergencies to larger planned expenses.

Know before you pledge

Check today's gold rate before you apply. Use a gold loan calculator to estimate your today gold loan amount. Keep one valid KYC document ready — an Aadhaar card, Voter ID, passport, or driving licence is sufficient. Then visit your nearest branch for same-day assessment and disbursal.

A low gold loan interest rate and a transparent valuation process mean you always know exactly what your gold is worth — and exactly what borrowing against it will cost.

Disclaimer: Gold rates, interest rates, and loan terms are subject to change. Please verify current rates and applicable terms with your lender before applying.

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