How Rising Medical Costs are Driving Up Your Health Insurance Premiums

Healthcare in India is advancing at a rapid pace. New technologies, better treatments and expanding hospital networks are all positive signs. But they come at a price. The steady increase in healthcare costs, known as medical inflation, is something you can't ignore, especially when it directly affects how much you pay for your health insurance.

In this blog, we’ll walk you through what medical inflation means, how it impacts your medical insurance premiums and what you can do to deal with the rising costs.

What is Medical Inflation?

Medical inflation refers to the rising cost of medical services, treatments and drugs. It is the rate at which healthcare prices grow each year. Unlike general inflation, which is the increase in prices across all sectors, medical inflation is specific to the healthcare sector.