How Much Term Insurance Cover Is Enough?

In personal financial planning, one question keeps resurfacing. How much protection does a family really need? Awareness around term insurance has expanded rapidly, premiums have become competitive, and buying a policy online now takes just minutes. Yet the most important decision, what’s the right cover, often remains driven by round numbers rather than real calculations.

Is ₹50 lakh adequate? Is ₹1 crore the new default? The answer depends less on trends and more on the financial realities of each household.

Start With Your Income

At its simplest form, a term plan is designed to financially secure your family if life takes an unexpected turn. The objective of buying a term insurance is financial stability. Household expenses, loan repayments, school fees and long-term goals should not stall because income has stopped.