Kalliyath drives Kerala’s green steel ambitions with ₹5 billion industrial project

The project carries economic implications as well. More than 1,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities are expected to arise once the facility is fully operational. Local supply chains, transport services and small ancillary units are also likely to benefit from the increased industrial activity.

Kalliyath states that Green Core aligns with national priorities on sustainable manufacturing, circular economy principles, and self-reliance. Recycled steel will form a major part of the raw material mix, reducing dependence on virgin raw materials, and deploying clean, electrified processes that enhance both safety and efficiency.

With this investment by Kalliyath, Palakkad is set to play a pivotal role in Kerala’s industrial transition towards greener, future-ready manufacturing, reinforcing the state’s commitment to responsible economic growth.

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