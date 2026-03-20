“Bachpana Shouldn’t Retire”: A National Call to Redefine Aging with Joy, Dignity and Preventive Care

A National Movement for Families

Envisioned as a nationwide digital participation movement, the campaign encourages young Indians to spend meaningful time with their grandparents — whether by revisiting a childhood game, sharing a hobby, or simply capturing a joyful everyday moment. By blending emotional connection with preventive healthcare awareness, the initiative reinforces that emotional wellbeing and physical health go hand in hand.

India is witnessing a sharp rise in lifestyle-related health conditions that significantly affect healthy aging. Cardiovascular diseases account for nearly 28% of all deaths in India, making them the country’s leading cause of mortality, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Global Burden of Disease study. At the same time, changing lifestyles and reduced physical activity have accelerated obesity, with the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) reporting that over 24% of Indian adults are now overweight or obese. These factors are also contributing to a surge in mobility-related disorders — studies published in the Indian Journal of Orthopaedics and NIH research databases estimate that knee osteoarthritis affects nearly 1 in 4 adults in India, making it a leading cause of disability and a major driver of knee replacement surgeries in the country. Together, these trends highlight the growing need for preventive screening, early medical consultation, and access to advanced therapies to ensure that longer life expectancy is matched with healthier, more active years.