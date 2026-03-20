Education Loan Interest Rates in India Explained - Factors, Trends & Tips to Reduce Your Cost

What Determines Education Loan Interest Rates

Interest rates are the heart of loan costs. In simple terms, they dictate how much you will pay the lender over and above the money you borrow. In India, the cost of borrowing for academic purposes isn’t fixed, various elements come together to influence the final figure you’re offered. Broadly, these include personal and financial factors related to both the applicant and their co-applicant, as well as broader economic conditions.

Education loan interest rates usually start at 9.5% per annum, though this rate is indicative and can change based on different parameters.

One of the major factors is the amount of the education loan itself. Higher loan amounts, particularly those without collateral, usually come with slightly higher rates compared to secured loans. The income of the co-applicant and their credit history also play an important role; a stronger financial profile attracts better terms, as it reduces the perceived risk for the bank.

Trends Shaping Interest Rates

As a rule, banks usually benchmark loan pricing to the repo rate set by the Reserve Bank of India. When the RBI adjusts these rates, lenders recalibrate their lending costs accordingly.

One more trend to keep note of is the differentiation by lenders between domestic and overseas study financing. For courses abroad, the rate of interest tends to be slightly higher on average because of the additional risks and currency considerations.