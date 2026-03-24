Community Awareness Program on Dam Safety organized by UJVNL.

A “Community Awareness Program on Dam Safety–2026” was organized at the Pashulok Barrage area in Rishikesh with the objective of enhancing public awareness on dam safety. The program was conducted by UJVN Limited under the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP) in coordination with the Central Water Commission (CWC) and the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA). The program was inaugurated by the Director Project of UJVNL Suresh Chandra Baluni. In his address, he stated that such initiatives are being organized to promote community awareness and that UJVN Limited will continue to conduct similar public-oriented programs in the future.

On this occasion, various experts and officials delivered important presentations on dam safety, disaster management, weather forecasting, and the role of communities. Experts from the Central Water Commission, India Meteorological Department (IMD), National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), NDRF, SDRF, ISRO, NRSC, C-DAC, and the state administration shared their experiences and emphasized that dam safety can be further strengthened through modern technologies and coordinated efforts.