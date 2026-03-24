Community Awareness Program on Dam Safety organized by UJVNL.

A “Community Awareness Program on Dam Safety–2026” was organized at the Pashulok Barrage area in Rishikesh with the objective of enhancing public awareness on dam safety. The program was conducted by UJVN Limited under the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP) in coordination with the Central Water Commission (CWC) and the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA). The program was inaugurated by the Director Project of UJVNL Suresh Chandra Baluni. In his address, he stated that such initiatives are being organized to promote community awareness and that UJVN Limited will continue to conduct similar public-oriented programs in the future.
On this occasion, various experts and officials delivered important presentations on dam safety, disaster management, weather forecasting, and the role of communities. Experts from the Central Water Commission, India Meteorological Department (IMD), National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), NDRF, SDRF, ISRO, NRSC, C-DAC, and the state administration shared their experiences and emphasized that dam safety can be further strengthened through modern technologies and coordinated efforts.
Representatives from the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) highlighted the importance of dam safety from a disaster management perspective. SDRF officials also provided insights into emergency response and rescue operations. Officials from UJVNL presented a detailed overview of the operation, challenges, and safety measures related to the Virbhadra Barrage.
In the afternoon session, local public representatives, village heads and residents from downstream areas actively participated and shared their suggestions and experiences. This interaction session aimed at strengthening coordination between the community and the administration.
In the next phase of the program, a plantation drive and an awareness rally were organized at the Virbhadra Barrage site, in which local schools, voluntary organizations, and citizens participated enthusiastically. The initiative aimed to promote environmental conservation along with encouraging public participation in dam safety.
On this occasion, General Manager Adarsh Nautiyal stated that such programs not only enhance public awareness but also strengthen community preparedness for disaster response. Hon’ble MLA Premchand Aggarwal and Mayor Shambhu Paswan also graced the occasion and encouraged the participants with their presence.
The program was attended by several eminent personalities, including Director, Geological Survey of India, A.P. Thapliyal, Assistant Director, Central Water Commission Mayank Kumar Gupta, Scientist, Indian Meteorological Department, Rohit Thapliyal, Scientist from ISRO Ms. Aasiya Begum, Dr. Pooja Rana from the State Disaster Management Authority; Deputy General Manager, UJVN Limited, Hemant Kumar Srivastava and Shailesh Kumar Mishra along with Gram Pradhan of Talla Bhogpur Anjali Sajwan, former Pradhan Rishi Prasad Ranakoti, Gram Pradhan Khadri, Sangeeta Thapliyal and other experts and public representatives.
A large number of public representatives, officers and employees of UJVN Limited and members of the general public participated in the program.
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