Best Budget- Friendly Smart TVs Under Rs. 30,000 to Buy in India Right Now

Still squinting at a small, laggy screen during your favourite IPL match? Or waiting endlessly for apps to load? If your TV is due for an upgrade, March 2026 is the smartest time to switch. Prices are low before the mid‑year hike, stock is plentiful, and options are better than ever. Whether you need a 32‑inch set for a bedroom or a 43‑inch 4K display for the living room, this guide covers the best Smart TVs under Rs. 30,000 so you find the right fit easily.
Upgrading your home cinema has never been more affordable. With the Bajaj Finserv Summer Sale, you can split your purchase into EMIs with tenures up to 60 months. Whether eyeing a 4K powerhouse or a sleek bedroom display, the Easy EMI Loan provides up to Rs. 5 lakh financing with instant approvals and zero down payment on select models. Compare the latest tech on Bajaj Mall, then visit any of the 1.5 lakh+ partner stores, including Croma and Vijay Sales, to bring the stadium experience home today.
Let’s be real: while shopping for a smart TV on a budget, you cannot expect premium features, such as OLED displays or 65-inch screens.
Screen size: A 32-inch screen works well for bedrooms and compact spaces. A 43-inch TV is the sweet spot for most Indian living rooms and is widely available under Rs. 30,000.
Resolution: Look for a 4K Ultra HD panel if your budget allows — more content on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar is now available in 4K, making it a future-proof choice. Full HD is a solid alternative for smaller screen sizes.
Smart platform: Android TV and Google TV offer the broadest app compatibility and regular software updates. Look for a model with at least 2GB RAM and 8GB storage for smooth navigation across OTT platforms.
Picture and audio features: Look for HDR10 support for better contrast and brightness, and Dolby Audio or DTS support for a more immersive sound experience — both are available on several models under Rs. 30,000.
Ports and connectivity: Check for at least two HDMI ports and two USB ports - essential if you use a set-top box, gaming console, or external storage device.
Top Smart TVs under Rs. 30,000 to buy right now
Here is a comparison of the best budget Smart TVs available across screen sizes and brands:
Disclaimer: Prices and EMIs may vary by location, partner store, offer period, and variant. Please check the latest details at the partner store before purchase.
Limited-time offers on budget Smart TVs
If you shop through a Bajaj Finserv partner store right now, these brand-level deals make upgrading even more affordable.
Offers are limited-time and subject to change. Verify current availability at your nearest partner store.
How to buy a budget Smart TV on EMI with Bajaj Finserv
Splitting the cost into monthly instalments makes any best TV under Rs. 30,000 genuinely easy to afford. The Bajaj Finserv Easy EMI Loan covers purchases up to Rs. 5 lakh, with repayment tenures ranging from 1 to 60 months. You can also use the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator to combine brand discounts, dealer offers, and EMI benefits, so you know exactly how much you are saving before you buy.
Here's how the process works, step by step:
Browse on Bajaj Mall — Compare smart TVs by screen size, resolution, brand, and price from the comfort of your home before visiting a store.
Check your eligibility — Enter your mobile number and PAN card details on the Easy EMI Loan page to instantly view your pre-approved limit.
Visit a partner store — Choose from 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities, including Croma and Vijay Sales.
Finalise your EMI plan — Pick a repayment tenure between 1 and 60 months and complete minimal documentation. Zero down payment is available on select models.
Take it home the same day — Once approved, the transaction is processed instantly. Your new smart TV is ready to set up and enjoy.
With EMIs starting as low as Rs. 834 per month, your next smart TV is closer than you think. Browse your options on Bajaj Mall, walk into a partner store, and have it set up in your living room by tonight.
Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative.