Do Indian Freelancers Need a US LLC? Real Costs and Compliance (2026)

The Freelancers Who Genuinely Benefit

There is a profile for whom a US LLC may make financial sense: monthly revenue from US-facing clients exceeds $3,000 to $4,000 consistently, the business genuinely needs Stripe or a US merchant account, and the founder has budgeted for dual-country compliance from day one. A SaaS founder in Bengaluru selling subscriptions to American customers fits this description. So does a productised design agency billing US startups on retainer. For these operators, the LLC removes real friction-faster payments, cleaner invoicing, access to US banking infrastructure, and a degree of credibility that matters in competitive markets.

Goldstein pegs the practical break-even at roughly $3,000 to $4,000 in monthly revenue. Below that, the compliance costs eat into margins faster than the structure saves them.

The Freelancers Who Probably Don’t

A web developer earning ₹5 to ₹10 lakh a year from occasional international projects may find it difficult to justify the compliance costs of a US LLC. Same goes for a freelance writer with two or three foreign clients paying through Wise or PayPal. The friction is real-currency conversion costs, payment delays, the awkwardness of invoicing from a sole proprietorship-but it does not cost $1,500 to $5,000 a year to solve.

India’s own infrastructure for receiving foreign payments has improved more than most people realise. Freelancers can invoice in foreign currency, receive payments through authorised dealer banks, and may be eligible to claim GST zero-rating through a Letter of Undertaking for export of services, depending on their registration status and the nature of the transaction. Not glamorous. But functional, and it does not create a second country’s worth of annual tax filings.

The most common mistake Goldstein says he sees among Indian founders is forming the LLC and then ignoring the compliance. They register in Wyoming because a video told them to, open a Mercury account, collect a few payments, and never file Form 5472.

The IRS does not send reminders. It sends penalties.

The Middle Ground Nobody Talks About

Between “you definitely need a US LLC” and “you definitely don’t” sits a large group of Indian freelancers earning $1,500 to $3,000 a month from international clients. Real payment friction. Clients who would prefer to pay a US entity. But the compliance math is uncomfortably tight.

For this group, the right answer depends on trajectory. A freelancer earning $2,000 a month and growing at 30 percent annually is in a different position than one earning the same amount with flat revenue. The LLC is an investment in infrastructure-and like any investment, timing matters more than enthusiasm. Anyone who tells you the answer is obvious is selling something.

Some founders in this range opt to operate through an Indian LLP or a sole proprietorship with proper GST export compliance while their revenue scales. The US LLC can come later, when the revenue justifies the overhead. Forming it prematurely creates obligations that persist whether the business grows or not.

Before You Pay Anything

Calculate the real cost. Not the filing fee-the total annual cost of maintaining the LLC in both countries. State-by-state formation and compliance cost data, available from several free online databases, is a useful starting point for the US side. For the Indian side, many founders consult a chartered accountant who understands FEMA and overseas investment reporting before forming the entity, not after.

Run the break-even math. If annual compliance costs come to $2,500 and annual revenue from US clients is $15,000, roughly 17 percent of that revenue goes to structure alone. Whether that trade-off pays for itself depends entirely on what the LLC gives you access to-Stripe, faster payments, client trust-and whether those benefits convert into more revenue or just a tidier invoice.

Under current IRS rules, Form 5472 is not optional. FEMA reporting may apply depending on your circumstances. Schedule FA disclosure is required for Indian residents holding foreign assets. The penalties for getting any of these wrong can be disproportionate to the size of most freelance businesses. And if you do form the LLC, budget for compliance from year one. The IRS penalty structure for Form 5472 does not distinguish between deliberate non-compliance and honest confusion.

The Real Question

The question is not whether Indian freelancers can form a US LLC. They clearly can. The question is whether the business is at a stage where the benefits outweigh $1,500 to $5,000 in annual costs, a second set of tax filings, and a compliance regime that penalises mistakes at $25,000 a pop.

For some, the answer is a clear yes. For many more, the answer is not yet. Knowing which group you belong to is worth more than any filing fee.

Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative.