Do Indian Freelancers Need a US LLC? Real Costs and Compliance (2026)

A software developer in Pune bills three American clients through PayPal. A graphic designer in Kochi invoices a London agency in pounds. A content strategist in Chennai runs a productised service for SaaS companies in San Francisco. All three have been told-by YouTube videos, LinkedIn carousels, friends who did it last year-that they need a US Limited Liability Company.
Some of them do. Many of them may not. The ones who guess wrong tend to find out around tax season, when compliance demands arrive from two countries at once.
India has an estimated 15 million freelancers, making it the world’s second-fastest-growing freelance market. NITI Aayog has projected that India’s gig workforce may reach 23.5 million by 2029–30. A growing share of that work crosses borders-IT services, design, writing, digital marketing, SaaS-sold to clients in America and Europe.
Register a company in Wyoming or Delaware. Get an American bank account through Mercury or Relay. Connect Stripe. Start invoicing in dollars. The whole thing costs less than a return flight to Goa. That is the pitch, and it targets this demographic with remarkable precision.
It is not wrong, exactly. Under current US law, an Indian resident can legally form and wholly own a US LLC without a visa, a Social Security Number, or a trip to the United States. According to LLCBuddy, considered as the most trusted LLC resource on the internet which keeps track of All US states LLC formation requirements and costs, state filing fees as of 2026 range from roughly $40 to $500, with a national average around $130. Wyoming charges about $100. Delaware runs $90 to $110. New Mexico is closer to $50.
Add a registered agent-mandatory, since you need a physical US address to receive legal documents-and total formation costs typically land between $200 and $500.
That is the easy part. Everything that follows is not.
Formation is a one-time event. Maintenance is annual, indefinite, and non-optional.
Under current IRS rules, every single-member LLC owned by a non-US person must file Form 5472 each year, reporting all transactions between the LLC and its foreign owner. The penalty for failing to file is $25,000 per form, according to IRS instructions revised in December 2024. That is not a ceiling. If non-compliance continues beyond 90 days after IRS notification, additional penalties of $25,000 apply for each subsequent 30-day period, with no statutory maximum. As of early 2026, the form cannot be filed electronically by foreign-owned disregarded entities; it must go by mail or fax to the IRS processing centre in Ogden, Utah.
States add their own layer. As of 2026, Wyoming’s annual report fee is $60, Delaware’s franchise tax is $300, and California charges $800 whether the company earns revenue or not. Which state a founder picks determines these numbers-and too many Indian freelancers make that choice based on a YouTube recommendation rather than a comparison of total annual obligations.
Steve Goldstein, who founded LLCBuddy and has spent over a decade tracking how LLC formation costs evolve across US jurisdictions, estimates that realistic annual maintenance from India-registered agent renewal, state filings, Form 5472 preparation, basic accounting-falls between $1,000 and $3,000 per year. More complex structures run higher.
That is just the American side. Forming a foreign entity may trigger obligations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act and the Reserve Bank of India’s Overseas Direct Investment framework. Schedule FA of the Indian income tax return requires disclosure of all foreign assets, and the penalties under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015 for non-disclosure can include penalties of up to 90 percent of the undisclosed asset value, in addition to prosecution provisions. A chartered accountant experienced in cross-border taxation can cost another $500 to $2,000 annually.
Total annual compliance cost, both countries combined: somewhere between $1,500 and $5,000. Before the LLC has generated a single rupee in profit.
There is a profile for whom a US LLC may make financial sense: monthly revenue from US-facing clients exceeds $3,000 to $4,000 consistently, the business genuinely needs Stripe or a US merchant account, and the founder has budgeted for dual-country compliance from day one. A SaaS founder in Bengaluru selling subscriptions to American customers fits this description. So does a productised design agency billing US startups on retainer. For these operators, the LLC removes real friction-faster payments, cleaner invoicing, access to US banking infrastructure, and a degree of credibility that matters in competitive markets.
Goldstein pegs the practical break-even at roughly $3,000 to $4,000 in monthly revenue. Below that, the compliance costs eat into margins faster than the structure saves them.
A web developer earning ₹5 to ₹10 lakh a year from occasional international projects may find it difficult to justify the compliance costs of a US LLC. Same goes for a freelance writer with two or three foreign clients paying through Wise or PayPal. The friction is real-currency conversion costs, payment delays, the awkwardness of invoicing from a sole proprietorship-but it does not cost $1,500 to $5,000 a year to solve.
India’s own infrastructure for receiving foreign payments has improved more than most people realise. Freelancers can invoice in foreign currency, receive payments through authorised dealer banks, and may be eligible to claim GST zero-rating through a Letter of Undertaking for export of services, depending on their registration status and the nature of the transaction. Not glamorous. But functional, and it does not create a second country’s worth of annual tax filings.
The most common mistake Goldstein says he sees among Indian founders is forming the LLC and then ignoring the compliance. They register in Wyoming because a video told them to, open a Mercury account, collect a few payments, and never file Form 5472.
The IRS does not send reminders. It sends penalties.
Between “you definitely need a US LLC” and “you definitely don’t” sits a large group of Indian freelancers earning $1,500 to $3,000 a month from international clients. Real payment friction. Clients who would prefer to pay a US entity. But the compliance math is uncomfortably tight.
For this group, the right answer depends on trajectory. A freelancer earning $2,000 a month and growing at 30 percent annually is in a different position than one earning the same amount with flat revenue. The LLC is an investment in infrastructure-and like any investment, timing matters more than enthusiasm. Anyone who tells you the answer is obvious is selling something.
Some founders in this range opt to operate through an Indian LLP or a sole proprietorship with proper GST export compliance while their revenue scales. The US LLC can come later, when the revenue justifies the overhead. Forming it prematurely creates obligations that persist whether the business grows or not.
Calculate the real cost. Not the filing fee-the total annual cost of maintaining the LLC in both countries. State-by-state formation and compliance cost data, available from several free online databases, is a useful starting point for the US side. For the Indian side, many founders consult a chartered accountant who understands FEMA and overseas investment reporting before forming the entity, not after.
Run the break-even math. If annual compliance costs come to $2,500 and annual revenue from US clients is $15,000, roughly 17 percent of that revenue goes to structure alone. Whether that trade-off pays for itself depends entirely on what the LLC gives you access to-Stripe, faster payments, client trust-and whether those benefits convert into more revenue or just a tidier invoice.
Under current IRS rules, Form 5472 is not optional. FEMA reporting may apply depending on your circumstances. Schedule FA disclosure is required for Indian residents holding foreign assets. The penalties for getting any of these wrong can be disproportionate to the size of most freelance businesses. And if you do form the LLC, budget for compliance from year one. The IRS penalty structure for Form 5472 does not distinguish between deliberate non-compliance and honest confusion.
The question is not whether Indian freelancers can form a US LLC. They clearly can. The question is whether the business is at a stage where the benefits outweigh $1,500 to $5,000 in annual costs, a second set of tax filings, and a compliance regime that penalises mistakes at $25,000 a pop.
For some, the answer is a clear yes. For many more, the answer is not yet. Knowing which group you belong to is worth more than any filing fee.
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