Choosing the Right Hospital for Cataract Surgery

When people search for the best hospital for cataract surgery, they’re trying to separate “availability” from “surgery outcome.” Cataract surgery itself is a short, outpatient procedure (around 10–20 minutes per eye), which is exactly why process quality matters, and not just the fact that surgery is offered.

A good hospital choice is also about predictable outcomes. The National Eye Institute notes that about 9 out of 10 people see better after cataract surgery. However, real-world results still depend on correct diagnosis, precise measurements, and co-existing eye conditions. (National Eye Institute)

A large UK cataract dataset cited in a national quality measure reported 6/12 (20/40) or better vision in 94.7% of eyes without co-pathology, versus 79.9% when one or more co-pathologies were present, one reason thorough pre-op work-up matters (eCQI)

On safety, an AAO-journal study of 221,000+ cataract surgeries reported 0.5% had at least one severe postoperative complication, and postoperative endophthalmitis is reported at ~1.36 per 1,000 surgeries, small numbers, but still enough to justify strict OT infection-control and standardised protocols. (AAO)

Patient Journey and Common Concerns

The cataract journey is structured: consultation and dilation-based evaluation, pre-op measurements, lens counselling, surgery day, and follow-ups that confirm healing and vision stability.

Adults are awake under local anaesthesia (drops or injection), and many notice clearer vision within days, though the AAO notes vision can take 2–3 weeks to stabilise, and full healing may take ~4–6 weeks. (National Library of Medicine)

Follow-up is not a formality; it’s where safety is protected. A commonly described routine follow-up pattern after uncomplicated surgery is day 1, around 1 week, and around 4–6 weeks, with extra visits if pressure, inflammation, or healing needs closer monitoring.

Patients also worry about “will cataract come back,” and once cloudy natural lens is removed, a separate, treatable issue called posterior capsule opacification (secondary cataract) can develop months or years later; pooled estimates report ~11.8% at 1 year, ~20.7% at 3 years, and ~28.4% at 5 years, and can be treated with a quick laser capsulotomy. (National Library of Medicine)

Centre for Sight’s Role in Advancing Cataract Care in India

Cataract care at scale depends on how well a system can keep the journey organised. Centre For Sight positions itself in that national context as a 95+ centres eye care network built to deliver cataract care across India through a 30+ multi-city presence, supporting 15+ lakh patients annually.

Clinical credibility is strengthened through a team of 350+ doctors like Prof. Dr. Mahipal S. Sachdev (Padma Shri), the Chairman & Medical Director, with 42+ years of experience, and Maj Gen (Dr.) JKS Parihar (Retd.) brings 35+ years of experience in cataract eye surgery, supported by post-doctoral training in anterior segment microsurgery and his leadership role in academics & training.

The clinical depth is further strengthened by Dr. Hemlata Gupta, who has 22+ years of experience in advanced cataract procedures, including femto-cataract and micro-incision cataract surgery (MICS), and Dr. Kanak Tyagi, who brings 26+ years of experience across refractive, paediatric, and squint care. Her extensive practice includes SMILE, Squint and LASIK eye treatment, adding broader anterior segment depth to the team.

Dr. Bharat R. Thoumungkan’s practice spans adult and paediatric eye care, backed by 20+ years of experience, and Dr. Gaurav Bharti brings 20+ years of experience with a strong surgical focus, adding depth in complex and traumatic cases, along with extensive phaco experience and advanced lens-based vision correction.

Beyond metro practice, adding senior depth, Dr. Neeraj Khunger has 35+ years of experience in phacoemulsification and SICS as part of his cataract practice, and early adoption of phacoemulsification in Rajasthan.

Centre For Sight describes a measurement-first cataract work-up built on objective imaging before finalising the surgical plan. Its technology list includes corneal mapping tools such as Oculus Pentacam, Sirius, ORBScan II (with aberrometer) and Tomey topography, supported by pachymetry and auto-refractometers; for retinal “rule-out” it utilizes Carl Zeiss OCT and a digital fundus camera, and for glaucoma risk it includes the Humphrey Field Analyzer (Zeiss) with tonometry, so macular and optic nerve status are assessed alongside cataract planning.

For surgery delivery, it lists femtosecond cataract platforms such as Catalys (J&J) and LenSx (Alcon) for FLACS in suitable cases, and phaco/MICS systems such as CENTURION (Alcon) and Stellaris (Bausch & Lomb) to support controlled, efficient cataract surgeries.

Centre For Sight also highlights NABH-accredited flagship infrastructures, such as North India’s largest private super-speciality institute in Dwarka, described as a 90,000 sq. ft., six-floor facility with 17 examination chambers, 20+ consultation chambers, and 9 modular operation theatres, along with an eye casualty unit and trauma services, all supported by one controlled environment.

Conclusion

Cataracts are highly treatable when addressed at the right time, and the outcome often depends on how well the care pathway is planned, not just the surgery day itself.

If cataract symptoms are affecting daily life, the next practical step is an evaluation with an eye specialist to confirm the cause and plan the right treatment.