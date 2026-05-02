Clicking into the Future

A young economics graduate from Madras University stood at a crossroads back in 1993. Like many of his peers in Kerala at the time, Mehroof I Manalody had his sights set on the horizon—specifically, the Gulf. His brother, already working in Saudi Arabia, gave him a simple, advice: "Learn Oracle." At the time, Oracle training cost Rs 18,000 in the bustling city of Chennai, but back home in Kozhikode, the fees soared to Rs 45,000 for the same three-month course.
Most people would have seen a barrier in that price hike; Mehroof saw a massive gap in the market. He realised that if he struggled to find affordable, quality IT training, thousands of others were in the same boat. That spark of insight led to the launch of G-TEC EDUCATION, an institution that has spent the last quarter-century bridging the divide between classroom learning and career success.
Bold Leap in 2001
The road to global success was paved with small, determined steps. Mehroof launched his first institute at Kozhikode in 1994, adding five centres by 1999. However, the real turning point came in 2001, when he formally launched G-TEC as a private limited company. The risk paid off. Twenty-five years later, G-TEC EDUCATION has grown into an ISO-certified global network. Today, with 800 plus centres across 23 countries, including 234 centres in Kerala, G-TEC’s presence is undeniable. In 2025 alone, the institution has trained over 1,65,000 students.
What G-TEC Offers
The philosophy behind G-TEC is ‘you don’t just learn; you build a strong future’. Mehroof’s mission of "Global Prosperity through Education" is backed by a sophisticated engine of quality control that sets it apart from typical vocational centres. The institution doesn't rely on outdated textbooks or stagnant teaching methods. Instead, a dedicated Research and Development (R&D) team constantly monitors industry shifts to update the syllabus to match what companies actually need today.
The robotics programmes teach students how to build and programme smart machines using electronics, AI and automation. Students also receive international certifications that enhance employability. These include Microsoft Office Specialist, Information Technology Specialist, Adobe Certified Professional, Autodesk certifications, CISCO, IC3 Digital Literacy, ESB (Entrepreneurship and Small Business), and cybersecurity programmes like CSCU v13. Additional certifications include Tally, QuickBooks, Taxation Academy, G-TEC Nergy Vidya, and specialised courses in building a culture of security. These qualifications help students secure better jobs both in India and abroad.
To ensure that a student in a small town in Kerala receives the same quality of education as one in a major global hub like Dubai or London, G-TEC uses GEMS, the G-TEC Electronic Management System. This digital backbone handles everything from admissions to quality control.
For the creative minds, G-TEC offers Multimedia and Fashion Designing. For those looking toward the service sector, there are specialised tracks in Hospital Management, Logistics, and Hospitality. They even bridge the gap into "Non-IT" programmes, providing practical training in healthcare and languages.
Despite Kerala’s reputation as a highly literate state, Mehroof points out a worrying challenge, which is the skill gap. To solve this, G-TEC has formed strategic alliances with global giants like SAP, Tally, and Zoho. By bringing high-level certifications from Microsoft, Adobe, Autodesk, and the EC-Council to the local level, G-TEC ensures that a B.Com student doesn't just understand accounting theory but is also proficient in Zoho Books, Tally, or QuickBooks.
Toward an AI-Driven Future
As we move further into the age of Artificial Intelligence, Mehroof remains a staunch optimist. He likens the current AI revolution to the arrival of computers 25 years ago. Just as the IT boom created Techno-parks across Kerala and generated thousands of jobs, he believes AI will open doors we haven't even imagined yet.
Kerala’s IT sector, he says, is already on a strong growth path. More companies are setting up back offices here because Kerala has a highly educated workforce. He believes that 90 per cent of future skills will be technology-related, and adds that even students from non-technical backgrounds must upgrade their technological knowledge.
Awards and Accolades
Under Mehroof’s leadership, G-TEC has received numerous IT excellence awards from State and Central Governments. While Mehroof has earned recognition as a Brand Icon and named among the Top 10 Entrepreneurs, G-TEC has earned international recognition from the International Awards for Business (IAB UK) for being the Best Centre.
G-TEC has become the world's leading skill education brand with operations in 23 countries as of now and opening more centres across the globe. Mehroof's target is to achieve his dream of setting up 1000 Skill training centres by 2027.
https://www.gteceducation.com/
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