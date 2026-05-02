Clicking into the Future

Despite Kerala’s reputation as a highly literate state, Mehroof points out a worrying challenge, which is the skill gap. To solve this, G-TEC has formed strategic alliances with global giants like SAP, Tally, and Zoho. By bringing high-level certifications from Microsoft, Adobe, Autodesk, and the EC-Council to the local level, G-TEC ensures that a B.Com student doesn't just understand accounting theory but is also proficient in Zoho Books, Tally, or QuickBooks.

Toward an AI-Driven Future

As we move further into the age of Artificial Intelligence, Mehroof remains a staunch optimist. He likens the current AI revolution to the arrival of computers 25 years ago. Just as the IT boom created Techno-parks across Kerala and generated thousands of jobs, he believes AI will open doors we haven't even imagined yet.

Kerala’s IT sector, he says, is already on a strong growth path. More companies are setting up back offices here because Kerala has a highly educated workforce. He believes that 90 per cent of future skills will be technology-related, and adds that even students from non-technical backgrounds must upgrade their technological knowledge.

Awards and Accolades

Under Mehroof’s leadership, G-TEC has received numerous IT excellence awards from State and Central Governments. While Mehroof has earned recognition as a Brand Icon and named among the Top 10 Entrepreneurs, G-TEC has earned international recognition from the International Awards for Business (IAB UK) for being the Best Centre.

G-TEC has become the world's leading skill education brand with operations in 23 countries as of now and opening more centres across the globe. Mehroof's target is to achieve his dream of setting up 1000 Skill training centres by 2027.

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