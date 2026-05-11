Why Are Daikin ACs the Most Preferred Choice for Indian Homes?

Daikin has held its place among India's most preferred AC brands for years, and the reasons go beyond brand recognition. From inverter compressors that adjust to your room's cooling needs to PM2.5 filters that improve indoor air quality, Daikin ACs are built for households that want more than just cold air. Add eco-friendly R-32 refrigerant, self-cleaning Dew Clean technology, and long warranties on the compressor and PCB, and you have an AC that is designed to perform reliably through India's harshest summers, year after year.
You can purchase a new Daikin AC at a highly competitive price, thanks to limited-time offers and discounts at Bajaj Finserv partner stores. Bajaj Mall lists Daikin ACs alongside models from other popular brands, making it easy to compare features, tonnage, and prices. Once you have shortlisted a model, visit any of the 1.5 lakh+ Bajaj Finserv partner stores across 4,000+ cities in India — including Vijay Sales and Croma — to complete the purchase. With an Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh, zero down payment on select models, and repayment tenures of 3 to 60 months, upgrading to a Daikin AC has never been more affordable.
Why Daikin ACs are a smart choice
Here are the key reasons why Daikin consistently ranks among the best inverter AC brands in India:
Energy-saving inverter technology: Adjusts performance based on cooling demand, delivering steady comfort while consuming significantly less electricity than fixed-speed models.
Eco-friendly R-32 refrigerant: Lower global warming potential than older refrigerants, making Daikin one of the most environmentally responsible AC brands in India.
PM2.5 filter: Protects against airborne pollutants and allergens, particularly useful for households with children or elderly members.
Dew Clean technology: Automatically cleans the indoor unit, reducing maintenance effort and keeping air quality consistently high.
Triple display: Shows power consumption, temperature, and error codes on the unit, making daily monitoring simple.
Long warranty: Most 5-star Daikin ACs come with long warranties on the compressor and PCB, offering genuine peace of mind for long-term ownership.
Made for Indian conditions: Designed for India's extreme summers and varied climates, delivering reliable performance through even the longest heatwaves.
Top-selling Daikin ACs to consider this summer
Here are the top-selling Daikin ACs available this summer. Compare capacities, features, and prices to narrow down your options:
Disclaimer: Prices and EMIs are indicative. Check with your nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store for the latest offers.
Limited-time offers on top AC brands
Bajaj Finserv partner stores are running brand-level deals this summer. Here are the brand-specific offers available right now:
Terms and conditions apply. Check with your store for details.
Why shop for a Daikin AC with Bajaj Finserv this summer?
Buying a Daikin AC becomes easier when the cost can be split into monthly instalments instead of a single large payment. Follow these steps to get started:
Browse and compare online: Explore models on Bajaj Mall and compare tonnage, star rating, and key features. Whether you're considering a compact 1-ton unit or a popular Daikin 1.5-ton AC, the brand stands out for energy efficiency and reliable cooling.
Visit partner stores: Check shortlisted models at Bajaj Finserv partner stores and get expert guidance from in-store representatives.
Opt for Easy EMI Loan: Finance your purchase with an Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh and repayment tenures ranging from 1 to 60 months. Select models may also come with zero down payment offers.
Check eligibility online: Plan better by checking your loan eligibility in minutes. Simply enter your mobile number and OTP to know your pre-approved limit.
Use the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Network Card: Current cardholders can instantly convert their purchase into EMIs through a paperless process.
Whether you need a split AC for a large room, a window AC for a compact space, or a portable AC for flexible cooling across different rooms, Bajaj Finserv makes bringing one home simple and affordable. With the Bajaj Finserv Summer Sale, you can unlock a range of benefits and bring home your preferred Daikin AC model this summer.
Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative.