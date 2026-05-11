Why Are Daikin ACs the Most Preferred Choice for Indian Homes?

Daikin has held its place among India's most preferred AC brands for years, and the reasons go beyond brand recognition. From inverter compressors that adjust to your room's cooling needs to PM2.5 filters that improve indoor air quality, Daikin ACs are built for households that want more than just cold air. Add eco-friendly R-32 refrigerant, self-cleaning Dew Clean technology, and long warranties on the compressor and PCB, and you have an AC that is designed to perform reliably through India's harshest summers, year after year.

You can purchase a new Daikin AC at a highly competitive price, thanks to limited-time offers and discounts at Bajaj Finserv partner stores. Bajaj Mall lists Daikin ACs alongside models from other popular brands, making it easy to compare features, tonnage, and prices. Once you have shortlisted a model, visit any of the 1.5 lakh+ Bajaj Finserv partner stores across 4,000+ cities in India — including Vijay Sales and Croma — to complete the purchase. With an Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh, zero down payment on select models, and repayment tenures of 3 to 60 months, upgrading to a Daikin AC has never been more affordable.