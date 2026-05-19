Essential Documents Needed for Buying Health Insurance Online

1. Policy Proposal Form

The policy proposal form is the starting point of any insurance application. It records personal details, contact information, and health-related disclosures. Insurers rely on this document to assess eligibility and determine policy terms. It is important to complete the form carefully and ensure that all information provided is accurate. Any incorrect or missing detail may affect policy approval or create complications during claims. This document forms the foundation of the agreement between the applicant and the insurer.

2. Passport-Size Photographs

Recent passport-size photographs may be required in some cases, depending on the insurer's documentation process, to establish identity. These photographs are attached to policy records and used for verification purposes. Submitting clear, up-to-date photographs helps avoid delays in processing. This requirement supports proper identification and ensures that records remain consistent with regulatory expectations. In some cases, digital uploads must meet the insurer's specified size and clarity standards.

3. Identity Proof

Proof of identity confirms the applicant's legal identity and is essential for issuing a policy. Insurers verify these documents to ensure that the health insurance is linked to the correct individual. The following documents are commonly accepted as identity proof:

● Aadhaar card

● PAN card

● Passport

● Voter ID

● Driving licence

Providing a valid and clear copy of one of these documents ensures that the application process remains secure and compliant with regulations.

4. Residential Proof

Address verification is necessary for communication and policy documentation. Insurers require proof of residence to send policy documents and maintain accurate records. The following documents are generally accepted as address proof:

● Aadhaar card

● Passport

● Voter ID card

● Electricity bill

● Driving licence

● Ration card

Submitting valid proof of address ensures that all communications reach the correct location and supports accurate communication and smooth policy administration.

5. Age Proof

Age plays a key role in determining eligibility and premium calculation. Insurers require proof of age to assess risk accurately and provide appropriate coverage. Accepted documents for age proof include:

● Birth certificate

● Passport

● Aadhaar card

● PAN card

Providing accurate age proof ensures that the policy terms are based on correct information and reduces the risk of discrepancies later.

6. Medical Details and Health Information

Health information is collected during the application process to evaluate risk. Applicants are required to disclose their medical history in the proposal form. In certain cases, insurers may request additional medical reports or recommend a health check-up.

Accurate disclosure is essential to avoid complications during claims. Providing complete and truthful information ensures that the policy functions as expected. Insurers such as Bajaj General Insurance Limited may request additional details depending on the applicant's age and medical condition.

7. Documents for Family Coverage

When applying for coverage that includes multiple members, relevant documents are required for each individual included in the policy. In the case of family floater health insurance, all insured members share a single sum insured under one policy.

Applicants are required to provide identity and age proof for every family member included in the policy. It is also important to ensure that all personal details are entered correctly in the proposal form. Accurate documentation helps ensure that coverage is extended without delays or errors.

8. Common Errors to Avoid While Submitting Documents

Errors during document submission can slow down the application process. It is important to review all documents carefully before submission. Common mistakes include:

● Mismatched information across documents

● Incomplete forms

● Submission of outdated documents

Avoiding these errors helps ensure faster processing and reduces the likelihood of rejection. Careful verification of all details improves the overall application experience for health insurance plans.