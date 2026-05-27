Frequent Power Cuts and Humid Summers: Why Godrej Refrigerators Suit Indian Homes in 2026?

Godrej has built a strong case for Indian buyers in 2026 by addressing the specific challenges Indian kitchens face. Cool Shower technology circulates air evenly over every shelf even when fully packed. Nano Shield coating eliminates up to 95% of surface germs in the air ducts. Farm Fresh Crispers keep fruits and vegetables fresh for up to 24 days. And thick PUF insulation retains cooling for up to 12 hours during power cuts, making the brand well suited to Indian summers. From compact single-door models to spacious double-door inverter fridges, the 2026 range covers every household size and budget.

During the Bajaj Finance Summer Sale, you can purchase your preferred Godrej refrigerator at a highly competitive price, thanks to limited-time offers and discounts at Bajaj Finance partner stores. Browse models on Bajaj Mall, compare capacity, star rating, and features, and visit any of the 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities. With an Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh and repayment tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months, you can split the cost into manageable monthly instalments. Select models also come with a zero down payment offer, reducing your payment burden.