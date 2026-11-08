Centuries ago, Sanatan culture realized the ultimate truth of life in the form of 'Tamaso Ma Jyotirgamaya', which remains the greatest guiding light for humanity even today. This prayer to lead us from darkness to light expresses the desire to dispel the ignorance, ego, violence, animosity, and despair prevailing within human beings and to kindle the light of wisdom, compassion, love, and harmony. Deepotsav celebrates this eternal Indian consciousness. When lakhs of lamps are lit together on the banks of the Saryu in Ayodhya, their flames do not merely illuminate the city of Lord Ram, but also convey a message to all of humanity, whose relevance transcends the boundaries of country, time and circumstances.

Before understanding the universal message of Ayodhya's Deepotsav, let us turn to its background. It commemorates the historical and cultural memory of the Treta Yuga, when Maryada Purushottam Bhagwan Shri Ram returned to his birthplace after completing fourteen years of exile. One can imagine the immense joy and enthusiasm with which the men and women of Awadhpuri must have expressed their happiness by lighting lamps upon his arrival. It was not merely a celebration of a king's return home, but a tribute to the victory of truth over falsehood, dharma over adharma, and dignity over ego. Since then, Deepawali has remained a symbol of hope, faith and auspiciousness in the Indian psyche. Ayodhya's Deepotsav is a medium to connect that very tradition with contemporary consciousness. Completing its first decade expresses Sanatan pride.

Goswami Tulsidas says that Prabhu Shri Ram is the supreme light that illuminates the entire animate and inanimate universe. Ram is not confined to any particular period, society or geographical boundary. He represents the values of humanity needed in every era and society. He renounces royal comforts to honor his father's word, shows affection toward Nishadraj and forest-dwelling communities during his exile, readily accepts the half-eaten berries offered by Shabari, displays sincere friendship, and upholds dignity even after attaining power, among many other examples. Ram's life teaches us the true meaning of humanity. It tells us that greatness does not lie in position, prestige or power, but in one's conduct and sensitivity towards others.

One of the most inspiring episodes of the Ramkatha is that of Bharat. For fourteen years, he did not enjoy royal comforts. Instead, he placed Shri Ram's sacred sandals on the throne and administered the kingdom as a volunteer and representative. This episode defines the true meaning of power and governance. What is governance? Is it the enjoyment of privileges? No, it is a responsibility towards public welfare. Deepotsav brings this very spirit of public welfare to the forefront. Only when both society and the government place their duties above everything else can the ideal of Ram Rajya be realized. Ram Rajya signifies a society where justice prevails, the weak are protected, every individual gets respect and opportunities, and the light of development reaches those at the last rung of society. The same vision of governance is emerging under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.