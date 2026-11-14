Demat Account vs Trading Account

When investing in the share market, you need accounts that allow you to carry out transactions and hold the assets you purchase. A Demat account and a trading account serve these two purposes. A Demat account is used to hold shares and other assets electronically, while a trading account allows you to place buy and sell orders. This article explains the differences between a Demat account and a trading account, and how they work together.

What Is a Demat Account?

A Demat account (short for dematerialised account) is an account used to hold shares and other assets electronically.

You open a Demat account with a Depository Participant (DP), which acts as an intermediary between you and the depository. In India, there are two main depositories for Demat account opening: National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL).

Some key features of a Demat account include:

● Storing assets: Holds your shares, bonds, ETFs and other eligible assets electronically.

● Receiving shares: You receive shares purchased through delivery-based trades.

● Transferring assets: You can transfer eligible assets between Demat accounts.

● Monitoring investments: You can check the assets held in your account and review your transactions.

A Demat account does not directly carry out trades in the stock market. It is primarily used to hold your assets electronically.

What Is a Trading Account?

A trading account allows you to buy and sell assets through your stockbroker. It acts as your link to the stock market.

You generally log in to your broker's website or trading application to access your trading account.

Some key features of a trading account include:

● Buying assets: You can buy shares and other eligible securities.

● Selling assets: You can sell the securities you hold.

● Monitoring the market: You can track stocks, market movements and your orders.

● Monitoring transactions: You can check orders that have been executed, are pending, cancelled or rejected.

While a trading account helps you carry out transactions, it is not the primary account used to hold your shares electronically. Assets purchased through delivery-based trades are generally credited to your Demat account.

Demat Account vs Trading Account

Both accounts play an important role when investing online.