A tablet in the hands of youth is a tool for empowerment

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow's assessment provides a concrete measure of this vision. According to data up to March 2026, approximately 60 lakh smart devices have been distributed in the state, including 37.19 lakh smartphones and 22.61 lakh tablets. This brings to light the fact that lies at the heart of this entire initiative. A device is not used by the student alone; on average, five family members benefit from it. On this basis, the study has estimated its potential family-level impact to extend to around three crore people. Now consider this alongside the 18,000 courses. The material available on a tablet does not improve only one student's academic prospects. His elder brother can also learn from it, his mother can acquire digital literacy, and his father can access information related to his employment or farming. In other words, one investment, five beneficiaries. This multiplier effect makes this scheme a means of family empowerment.

Other findings of the study are also significant. A large number of beneficiaries belong to families with annual incomes of less than Rs. 2 lakh. Of the 4,414 families covered in the survey, 2,019 (45.7%) were using a smart digital device for the first time. In households where no digital device was previously available, receiving free learning material for 18,000 courses is like having a library suddenly arrive at their doorstep. This is also the finding of the study and the essence of Antyodaya: benefits reach those where the need was greatest.

Rationale for prioritizing tablets is also linked to the learning material and its impact. In the study, students who received tablets performed better on parameters such as learning ability, career aspirations, empowerment and leadership capacity. Their results were statistically significantly better on eight parameters. Reading courses, diagrams and research material is easier on a larger screen. Therefore, a tablet is a natural tool for studying subjects such as AI and Deep Tech. The significance of these courses also lies in reaching the generation that is shaping its future in fields such as medicine, nursing, agriculture, ITI and skill development.